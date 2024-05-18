The 49ers Don't Seem Committed to RT Colton McKivitz
Colton McKivitz might not finish the season as the 49ers' starting right tackle.
Last season was his first as a full-time starter, and it didn't go so well for him. He gave up a whopping 13 sacks -- most among right tackles. So either he needs to get better, or the 49ers need to find an upgrade. And considering McKivitz will turn 28 in August, it's unlikely he'll improve significantly.
That's why it was so confusing when the 49ers gave him a one-year extension this offseason. But when you look closely at the deal, you see McKivitz has no guaranteed money on it after 2024. So the 49ers really aren't committed to him. He's still a mere stopgap until they find someone better.
Remember, the 49ers seemed poised to draft Washington right tackle Roger Rosengarten in Round 2 until the Ravens took him one spot before them. Then San Francisco 49ers traded down and took cornerback Renardo Green. It's fair to assume Rosengarten was the first choice and that he would have taken the starting right job from McKivitz sooner rather than later -- probably midway through the 2024 season at the latest.
But the 49ers didn't get Rosengarten. And in Round 3, they drafted Dominick Puni, who's a guard, not a tackle. So they still hadn't addressed McKivitz's position. And that's why they signed veteran right tackle Chris Hubbard this week. He has had injury issues the past few seasons, but when he has been healthy he has played better than McKivitz. Hubbard's PFF grade was higher than McKivitz's just last season.
If Hubbard can stay healthy, don't be surprised if he takes McKivitz's job.