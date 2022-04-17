Skip to main content

The Panthers Reportedly Have Done Their Homework on Jimmy Garoppolo

You have to wonder what they learned when they did their homework.

Finally, some good news about Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have done homework on the 49ers' veteran quarterback, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Which means the Panthers at least are considering trading for Garoppolo. Although they haven't traded for him yet, so you have to wonder what they learned when they did their homework.

I can take a guess:

Garoppolo is popular.

His teammates like him.

He has a wonderful smile.

He has an extremely polished, professional persona.

He has copied all of Tom Brady's mannerisms.

He has played for Bill Belichick.

He has won two Super Bowls as a backup quarterback.

He has a quick release.

He has terrible footwork.

He has very little velocity on his throws.

He has zero willingness to pass downfield.

He has no idea what he's looking at when he reads defenses.

He can't move.

He can't avoid sacks.

He can't create plays.

He can't stay healthy.

He can't throw this offseason.

He doesn't communicate with his coaches after the season ends.

He never takes responsibility for his mistakes.

He's awful in practice.

He's an interception waiting to happen.

He's so turnover prone, he could have the best trio of wide receivers and tight ends in the NFL and the 49ers still would be scared to throw more than 25 times per game. Oh wait, that was last season.

He makes the same rookie mistakes every game.

He has only 47 career starts.

He has no upside.

He has $115 million in career earnings.

He has another $27 million coming his way this season.

He's 30.

I just can't figure out why the Panthers haven't traded for him yet. Haven't they seen his smile?

