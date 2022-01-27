The Exact Moment Trent Williams Injured His Ankle Against the Packers

When you go back and watch the film, it's clear Williams injured his right ankle on the first drive of the third quarter.

The 49ers didn't make an announcement when Trent Williams injured his right ankle early in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams didn't even leave the game. He went to the sideline between series, trainers taped up his ankle and he went back on the field. No one seemed to notice him limping between plays.

After the game, reporters saw Williams leave the 49ers locker room on crutches -- he couldn't put weight on his injured right ankle. At the time, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't know what the injury was. Now, we know it's either a low ankle sprain, which is minor, or a high ankle sprain, which is relatively serious. We'll know which one it is by the end of the week.

On 3rd and 16 from the Packers 23 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo flipped a screen pass to his left, and Deebo Samuel caught it behind Williams, who blocked Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith as Samuel ran upfield.

Midway through the play, Williams hopped up in pain and started limping.

Williams finished the game, but hasn't practiced since this game, and probably won't practice all week. If the injury is a low ankle sprain, he most likely will try to play through it during the NFC Championship. If it's a high ankle sprain, he probably won't be able to play in the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl if the 49ers make it that far.

Stay tuned.