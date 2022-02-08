The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Linebackers

Fred Warner was not an All Pro nor a Pro Bowler in 2021, and he didn't deserve to be.

This unit took a major blow Week 1 when Dre Greenlaw injured his groin returning an intereception for a touchdown.

Greenlaw, who started 22 games the first two seasons of his career and started in the Super Bowl, played only three games in 2021 -- his groin injury wiped out most his season.

But his replacement, Azeez Al-Shaair, was an instant upgrade. He started 13 games and recorded 102 tackles, 9 of which went for losses -- tops among 49ers linebackers. He quickly established himself as the 49ers' best run defending linebacker and their most violent hitter. If he stays healthy, he'll earn a lucrative contract extension in a year or two.

And then there's Fred Warner, who was an All Pro in 2020. Aaron Rodgers famously called him the best middle linebacker in football. Then last offseason, the 49ers rewarded Warner with a $5-year, $95.225 million contract.

Then in 2021, Warner put up good numbers. He led the 49ers with 137 tackles, he forced one fumble and recovered three. And by the end of the season, he was the leader of a defense that was playing at an elite level.

Warner is supposed to be the best coverage linebacker in the NFL. He was a defensive back in college who bulked up to play linebacker on the 49ers, which means he's a bit of a finesse linebacker, i.e. not the biggest hitter.

But the first three seasons of his career, he was a master in coverage. In 2020, he allowed a quarterback rating of just 69.7 when targeted. He absolutely shut donw the middle of the field. But in 2021, he allowed a quarterback rating of 111.6, and a completion percentage of 79. All season, it seemed the middle of the 49ers defense was wide open for opposing offenses to attack. Which means Warner undeperformed, even though his unit played well.

FINAL GRADE: A-MINUS.