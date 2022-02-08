The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Safeties

Both Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are solid safeties are who good against the run and pass.

But Ward is the fan favorite. He's extremely outgoing, down to earth and confident, and he saved the 49ers' season. Remember, they were 3-5, on the brink of collapse. And then they played the Rams at Levi's Stadium. The Rams are an excellent opponent who eventually ended the 49ers' season in the NFC Champsionship, as you know.

But when the 49ers and Rams played each other the first time when the 49ers absolutely needed to win, Ward intercepted Matthew Stafford twice in the first quarter, and that was the ball game. The first interception was a long pass down the middle of the field that look like it was intended for Ward. He camped underneath like an outfielder before finally picking it off. The second interception was a tipped pass that Ward returned for a touchdown.

49ers fans will love Ward thanks to that game in particular.

Tartt is not a fan favorite. In many ways, he's every bit as good as Ward. Tartt certainly is bigger than Ward, and probably just as athletic. But Tartt is shy, and he's not a playmaker. This season, he recorded no interceptions, no forced fumbles, no fumble recoveries.

And in the NFC Championship, when he had a chance to be a hero, when Matthew Stafford threw him a lazy pop fly the way he threw one to Ward back in Week 10, Tartt dropped it. He took his eyes off the ball and blew the interception, and the 49ers lost. This was his Bull Buckner moment, and it's how 49ers fans will remember Tartt if he leaves this offseason in free agency, which seems likely.

The 49ers seem to want to make Talanoa Hufanga a starting safety. But he's not as good in coverage as Tartt. Hufanga gave up a 114.1 passer rating when targeted.

The 49ers should draft a starting safety in Round 2. They don't have a first-round pick this year.

FINAL GRADE: B.