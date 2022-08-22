The Good and Not So Good from Day 17 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Throws Three Interceptions

SANTA CLARA -- Here's what stood out on Day 17 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the players did not wear pads, and I'm starting with the not so good today because it's newsworthy.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance

Threw three interceptions -- one to Talanoa Hufanga, one to Emmanuel Moseley and one to Fred Warner. Also threw a fourth pass that should have been intercepted by Dontae Johnson, but he dropped it. Lance finished the practice with 9 completions on 16 pass attempts, and all but one of his incomplete passes missed high. Perhaps he had arm fatigue, although this was his first day throwing since Thursday. Maybe he was just rusty. His mechanics definitely were an issue. When a quarterback misses high, he usually drops his elbow and over-strides, and Lance did both of these things today.

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa

Did not practice. Warmed up on a side field in a sweatsuit while wearing a wrap on his left leg. The 49ers haven't yet said why Bosa missed practice, so stay tuned.

3. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Tipped two passes that ended up intercepted. To be fair, the passes were high, but Samuel still got his hands on both throws and caught neither of them. If a pass hits the hands of an All Pro receiver, he should catch it. Samuel still drops way too many passes.

4. Running back Elijah Mitchell

Still injured. Mitchell has a hamstring pull, and it has lingered longer than the 49ers expected. He's opening the door for someone to take his spot as the No. 1 running back.

5. Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Still injured. Hasn't practiced in weeks. Doesn't seem particularly close to returning, although he still has three weeks until the season starts.

THE GOOD

1. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Practiced for the first time in a couple weeks, got targeted three times, gave up no catches, intercepted one and tipped another that got intercepted by a safety. When Moseley has been on the field, he has dominated both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

2. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead

Practiced for the first time since the first day of camp and collapsed the pocket like he normally does.

3. Safety Talanoa Hufanga

Intercepted an overthrown tipped pass from Lance. Hufanga always seems to be in position to intercept errant throws, as opposed to his predecessor, Jaquiski Tartt.

4. Safety George Odum

Recorded two sacks while blitzing on third down. Odum is on a tear to win the starting job opposite Hufanga Week 1.

5. Guard Jason Poe

Split reps with Aaron Banks as the starting left guard. This was a first for Poe, who has been the second-string left guard the past two weeks. Now, he has performed so well during preseason, the 49ers have to see what he looks like with the starters. Smart move. Poe is better than Banks and should start over him right away.