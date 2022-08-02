The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp: Warner and Aiyuk Fight

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 6 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers practiced for nearly two hours, it was extremely hot and two fights broke out, so today I'm starting with the not so good because it would be a shame to bury the lede.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk.

They fought twice and tried to punch each other in the face while wearing helmets, which is never smart. This fight had been brewing since camp began last week. Apparently, Warner talks trash on the field during practice and the offense finds him annoying -- Aiyuk said so during his press conference last week. Today, Warner appeared to hit Aiyuk after the whistle and Aiyuk took exception, so they wrestled each other to the ground and got separated. A few minutes later, Warner intentionally knocked over backup wide receiver Marcus Johnson after Johnson caught a pass while running a crossing route -- he looked like he ran into a brick wall. Aiyuk immediately sprung onto the field and he and Warner squared off like they were in a Karate tournament. Then teammates joined the fight and Kyle Shanahan had to break it up and stop practice and yell at the players, but he didn't kick anyone out. Then practice resumed, and Aiyuk played extremely well yet again, as he led the first-string offense in catches.

2. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Decided to throw on a side field during practice while fans and national reporters were watching. It seemed like he was trying to steal the show and make the news about him and how great his arm looks. But honestly, it didn't look great. It looked weaker than normal. Perhaps he's still building arm strength, or maybe the shoulder injury will have permanent after effects. We'll find out. During the session, he had a long conversation with Steve Mariucci, who works at NFL Network, and then Mike Shanahan, who's in town to watch his son coach, and then Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo looked like he was networking for his next opportunity in the NFL, wherever that might be. Dude, go home.

3. Guard Aaron Banks.

He's a big man, but he has no anchor. Alex Barrett got under his pads and drove him back into the quarterback's lap three times during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills, and Barrett is a 250-pound defensive end who's playing defensive tackle because other players are injured. Banks better excel as a run blocker, because pass protection doesn't appear to be his strength.

4. Center Daniel Brunskill.

Lost all of his reps during 1 on 1s. Lost to Kevin Atkins twice and Akeem Spence once. He's losing the competition with Jake Brendel for the starting center job.

5. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

Got beat by Samson Ebukam, Kemoko Turay and Jordan Willis during 1 on 1s. Moore needs to move to guard, because he's not an offensive tackle.

6. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Dropped a pass and then failed to catch another one because he didn't turn his head to find it. Jennings has had an extremely quiet camp so far.

7. Center Dohnovan West.

Got pushed around repeatedly during 1 on 1s. Does not appear strong enough to make the roster at this time.

8. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Did not practice today. Probably got a rest day, but the 49ers haven't said yet.

9. Cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Did not practice today. Probably got a rest day, but the 49ers haven't said yet.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance.

Got swarmed by the pass rush yet again and didn't throw a pick, which is progress. Completed 9 of 16 passes, got sacked three times, got two passes tipped at the line of scrimmage and threw one pass away. His best throw was a 15-yard dart on 3rd and 5 to Deebo Samuel which he caught between two defenders. Lance also completed a 20-yard pass to George Kittle up the right seam. Otherwise, the defense mostly held Lance and the offense in check. It will be interesting to see how Lance performs in a couple weeks during joint practices against the Vikings, because right now the 49ers offense is completely overmatched by the 49ers defense.

2. Wide receiver Danny Gray.

I owe Gray an apology. I completely wrote him off yesterday. I wrote that he couldn't win short, medium or deep, and he did all three of those things today. He caught a whopping five passes during team drills -- before today, he had caught just two passes total. And his final two catches of today were deep grabs up the sideline against second-year cornerback Ambry Thomas. Clearly, Gray benefitted from my criticism, so I take full credit for his tremendous turn around. That's what quality control is for.

3. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Caught his first two passes from Lance of the offseason and looked just as explosive as he did last year.

4. Guard Spencer Burford.

Performed surprisingly well during 1-on-1 pass rush drills. The rookie fourth-round pick beat vets such as Charles Omenihu, Kevin Givens and Robert Nkemdiche. Based solely on this drill, Burford appears to be the 49ers' best interior offensive lineman right now, and he's the youngest player on the team.

5. Guard Jason Poe.

The undrafted rookie free agent also played surprisingly well during 1 on 1s. He beat veteran Akeem Spence twice and threw him onto the ground once. Poe also beat Kevin Atkins. Remember, these two defensive tackles dominated Daniel Brunskill. Poe is extremely strong for a young player and has a low center of gravity.

6. Offensive tackle Justin Skule.

Appears to be the third-best offensive tackle on the roster after Trent Williams and Mike McGliinchey. Today, Skule won reps against Drake Jackson and Alex Barrett.

7. Defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Beat Colton McKivitz for a sack during 1 on 1s and 11 on 11s. Also beat Jaylon Moore.

8. Defensive end Drake Jackson.

Won almost all of his reps during 1 on 1s, although he didn't face any starters. He even rushed from the interior once, although he clearly is more effective rushing from the edge. He has huge legs, long arms and he can dip underneath the offensive lineman's hands. He just needs to get in slightly better shape. He's going to be fantastic.

9. Defensive end Kerry Hyder.

Won all three of his reps during 1 on 1s. Hyder is an older player who's not an elite athlete, but he's a crafty pass ruher who knows how to beat young blockers.

10. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Returned to practice after taking two days off and practiced extensively during 11 on 11s. Did not participate in 1 on 1s.