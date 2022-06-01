The Good and Not So Good from Week 2 of 49ers OTAs

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out at OTAs during the 49ers' second open practice of the offseason.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance.

Completed 9 of 14 passes (64 percent) and one of his passes was dropped by Brandon Aiyuk (more on him below). It's only practice, but Lance looks better right now than Jimmy Garoppolo ever has looked. Throws better. Moves better. Has a superior understanding of the offense. Lance completed two beauties today -- a 20-yard pass from the far hash to Aiyuk near the sideline, and a 20-yard pass up the seam to Ross Dwelley. Lance had one errant throw, and two that were accurate but were broken up by defensive backs. Had Lance been throwing to Deebo Samuel or George Kittle on those plays instead of Marcus Johnson and Tyler Kroft, those passes might have been caught. Lance is off to a terrific start this offseason.

2. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Started in place of Charvarius Ward (more on his below), and broke a long pass from Lance intended for Marcus Johnson, who had beaten Thomas by a few steps when Lance threw the ball. But Thomas accelerated and recovered and saved a big play.

3. Safety Jimmie Ward.

Jumped over the back of tight end Tyler Kroft and swatted the ball to the ground. This was one of the most athletic, disrespectful pass breakups I've ever seen in a practice. When you try Ward with a mediocre receiver like Kroft, that's the result you're going to get.

4. Safety Dontae Johnson.

Intercepted a pass over the middle thrown by Nate Sudfeld (more on him below). Johnson has been taking all of his reps at safety this offseason and has played well so far. The 49ers need defensive backs who don't drop interceptions.

5. Wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud.

Caught a team-high four passes and received a team-high six targets. McCloud has been getting tons of action in OTAs. He seems to be the check-down option on lots of plays.

6. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Caught a 20-yard pass from Lance while running up the seam and made the catch between Jimmie Ward and Talanoa Hufanga. High degree of difficulty. Dwelley clearly is the second-best tight end on the team after Kittle.

7. Running back Jordan Mason.

Had a beautiful run during which he quickly cut back and made a defender miss in the backfield. Mason is extremely quick for a big, short-yardage specialist.

8. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Started at nose tackle in place of Javon Kinlaw and recorded the only sack of the afternoon. Beat rookie guard Spencer Burford on the play.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Caught just one of the four passes Lance threw to him. Also dropped a pass that hit him in the chest. Also couldn't outrun linebacker Curtis Robinson on a deep over route. Aiyuk has a golden opportunity to establish himself as a No. 1 wide receiver while Deebo Samuel is holding out, but so far Aiyuk has not impressed. He was faster and more explosive when he was a rookie.

2. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Threw a pick six to Dontae Johnson and overthrew a wide open Ray Ray McCloud downfield on what should have been an easy touchdown. I still don't understand how the 49ers talked themselves into making Sudfeld their backup quarterback. I doubt they could win any games with him if he were to play.

3. Linebacker Oren Burks.

Gave up a deep catch to running back JaMycal Hasty, who faked an out route before turning upfield. Burks looks clunky in coverage. Maybe that's why the Packers played him on special teams and not linebacker.

4. Center Jake Brendel.

Fumbled a snap. Alex Mack can't return to the 49ers fast enough.

5. Safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

Gave up a touchdown catch to a ball boy during warmups. Seriously. Kyle Shanahan threw the pass. O'Neal let the ball boy cross his face on a post route and could not recover in time to catch him. To be fair, the 49ers are known to have excellent ball boys.

6. Cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Didn't practice. Don't know why.

7. Defensive end Drake Jackson.

Didn't practice. Don't know why.

8. Running back Ty Davis-Price.

Didn't practice. Don't know why.

9. Wide receiver Danny Gray.

Didn't practice. Don't know why.