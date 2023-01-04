The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a thrilling extra-time victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five takeaways from the game.

1. Number 1 defense?

The 49ers have tended to ride their defense over the years. This year the defense shifted gears. It allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards for eight consecutive games. The last time it happened was in 1934, which shows how good the defense is. The 49ers defense was the number 1 rated defense in 2022 but was at a different level in 2023.

The Raiders scored 34 points against a defense that allows only 16.5 points per game. All the Raiders needed was a quarterback who could throw downfield without getting harassed by the defensive linemen. Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir were guilty of conceding big plays all afternoon. Davante Adams had a fruitful start to the new year as he found plenty of open spaces at will.

The 49ers secondary is vulnerable. It can hold the fort upfront, but anything over the top puts it at risk. The injury to Emmanuel Moseley is the difference. The playoffs will test how thick the skin of this defense is.

2. Is Brock Purdy exposed?

It was a game between two young QBs. The Raiders benched Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Both Purdy and Stidham combined to deliver an entertaining game. Purdy's career started with too good to be true mode. After beating Tom Brady in his first start, he has four wins in a row. During the last three weeks, Purdy started to distance himself from any challengers to the starting QB job.

Purdy counter-punched every time the Raiders scored but made mistakes along the way. He was lucky not to be intercepted on multiple occasions and underthrew or lacked the arm strength to go deep. Arm strength is a natural gift for a top-tier QB. Still, Purdy has shown more ability to execute Shanahan's offense than Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo missed the throw to win the Super Bowl in 2019, and Purdy might repeat the same.

3. The best mid-season trade ever?

Christian McCaffrey joined a struggling offense. The Miami Dolphins offensive success raised some eyebrows as Shanahan could not repeat the same. All the doubts are out the door as the 49ers score points at will every week, regardless of the opposition.

The difference maker is Christian McCaffrey. Since the injection of McCaffrey, 49ers offense has broken free, and it has enabled Brock Purdy to find points in tough situations. Deebo Samuel has missed time, but McCaffrey has changed the dimensions of the team. If we are to pick an MVP of the 49ers, it is hard to separate who has made the most impact between Nick Bosa and McCaffrey.

4. From 3-4 to possible #1 seed

Kansas City Chiefs thrashed the 49ers in Week 7. The 44-23 score exposed the huge holes in both sides of the ball. Since then, the 49ers have improved in health. They have most of the key players back except Emmanuel Moseley, who had a season-ending injury. The return of Arik Armstead is visible in run defense.

The injury to Garoppolo has bought a new perspective to the offense, and it "feels like 49ers football" the way it is supposed to be. Shanahan has remarkably turned things around in Santa Clara. If the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final game, the Arizona Cardinals will not stop the 49ers from being the No. 1 seed.

5. Great team but not invincible

The Raiders game included every element a football game needed. A thrilling encounter was going back and forth, with outstanding plays and mistakes at the worst possible times. The 49ers were able to score despite the offensive mishaps, but the playoffs can be wild.

If the secondary starts leaking while Purdy runs out of luck with turnovers, the 49ers will head into the offseason with some lingering questions. The team does not have higher picks to draft a cornerback.

The 49ers have a legitimate chance at Super Bowl compared to the year before. The next six weeks are not for weaker hearts.