The Rain Was Light, but the Second Half Scoring Sure Wasn't

The Seahawks are not a very good team, but they are division rival and beating any team three times in one season is exceptionally difficult.

After forecasts all week calling for 60% up to 100% chance of rain, most of the crowd at Levi's was hunkered down in their best rain gear, or at least a poncho. There was some rain early in the game, but before long the sun emerged and the precipitation was sparse from then on.

When I made my informal predictions all week, they were under expectation that it was going to be an an absolute downpour, which would level the playing field for the less-talented Seahawks squad. I said repeatedly that I thought the score would be 49ers 28 to Seahawks 21-23. I'm glad that I did, because I forgot to make my official prediction as I usually make by replying to my preview article about an hour before kickoff. I realized my oversight when it was 49ers 13 - Seahawks 14, so I didn't have much choice other than stick with my informal prediction.

It looked as thought 49ers 16-Seahawks 14 might be the score at halftime, but Jimmie Ward committed a bone-headed roughing penalty on Geno Smith, as he was sliding feet first. This allowed Jason Myers to kick a 56-yard field to make it 16-17, giving the Seahawks the lead and the momentum going into halftime:

Purdy had not played well and neither had Charvarius Ward. DK Metcalf, Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker had all been very impressive. I was a little bit nervous, despite knowing that the 49ers are a team that makes great halftime adjustments and would receive the kickoff to to begin the second half.

The initial drive of the second was going well, including a very nice 23 yard throw to the right from Purdy to George Kittle, that was mostly air yards. Three plays later, with 10:26 to go in the second quarter, Purdy hit Deebo Samuel for a 21 yard catch and tough run down the middle. After tackling Samuel, ex-Raider Jonathan Abram twisted and lifted Samuel's ankle and leg. Samuel was less than happy about this blatant attempt to injure him after the play had already concluded. Multiple members of both teams were close to going to blows, but the Refs did a good job of diffusing the situation. What they couldn't diffuse was the 49ers' will to avenge their brother, who actually turned out not to be injured. They say never wake a sleeping bear. That's precisely what Abram did:

The 49ers scored twice to close out the drive.

First, Christian McCaffery broke the plane on first and goal from the two yard line, but the refs spotted the ball short and before it could be challenged, or reviewed, Kyle Shanahan quickly called a quarterback sneak for Purdy that succeeded, making the score was 23-16.

The ensuing drive for the Seahawks looked as if they might re-take the lead with a touchdown. They drove from their 25-yard line to as far as the 49ers 14-yard line. An ineligible man downfield penalty backed them up to the 19-yard line. Then Nick Bosa beat left tackle Charles Cross first to make Geno Smith step up int the pocket. From there, Charles Omenihu got a strip sack, which Bosa recovered. This was the the play of the game, which cost the Seahawks 3 to 7 points plus massive momentum.

The 49ers then scored two more touchdowns in rapid succession to make it three in under 15 minutes, capped off by 76-yard touchdown grab by Samuel which was almost all after the catch. It was a thing of beauty to seal the victory:

If that wasn't enough, Geno Smith threw a pick to Deommodore Lenoir on the following drive:

Brandon Aiyuk then dropped a would be touchdown catch and the 49ers settled for a field goal. That made the score 41-16:

The Seahawks scored a garbage-time touchdown to make it 41-23, which ended up being the final score.

The Seahawks are not a very good team, but they are division rival and beating any team three times in one season is exceptionally difficult. They kept it close for one half, but eventually the 49ers advantage in talent prevailed.

