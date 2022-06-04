Skip to main content

The Reason Trey Lance’s Passes Have a Slight Wobble

There's a mechanical reason for the wobble, and it has to do with the way Lance finishes his throws.

Trey Lance is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks I've ever seen.

He has a rare combination of arm strength, size, quickness, speed, intelligence and passion for the sport. He has just about everything a quarterback could want.

He just doesn't throw a tight spiral.

His passes tend to wobble. You've probably noticed this if you've watched him throw, particularly in slow motion. The nose of the football tends to flutter up and down slightly, which makes his passes more difficult to catch than if they were spirals.

There's a mechanical reason for the wobble, and it has to do with the way Lance finishes his throws.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lance tends to throw a football the way one would throw a fastball. After he releases the ball, he snaps his wrist down so both his palm and thumb point to the grass, then he whips his arm across his body. This is how he generates spin.

But throwing a tight spiral is more like throwing a screwball than throwing a fastball. After a quarterback releases a football, he is supposed to pronate his hand so that his thumb points down, his pinky points up and his palm is perpendicular to the ground pointing away from his body. This generates more spin and the best spiral possible. This is how a quarterback is supposed to finish throws.

Lance doesn't really finish his throws the way best spiral-throwers in the world do. He muscles his throws with his arm. He lacks an elegant wrist flick at the end.

Does this mean he will fail as a quarterback? Of course not. Peyton Manning famously threw wobblers as well, and he was one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. So Lance can work around this limitation.

But he might not be able to fix it. He has been throwing a football the same way his whole life -- the muscle memory probably is ingrained by now. It would be easier for him to change his footwork or the way he reads defenses than his throwing motion at this point.

But he's only 22. Maybe he'll learn to pronate his wrist and finish his throws with time. He certainly will put in the effort.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-05-05T134406.393
News

Have the 49ers Built a Strong Coaching Staff Around Trey Lance?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III20 minutes ago
USATSI_16469087
News

Will Jason Verrett Become a Starter for the 49ers in Week 1?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
My Post (53)
News

Aaron Banks Says He Has Transformed His Body

By Grant CohnJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17480500
News

Will Darqueze Dennard be the 49ers’ Starting Nickel Corner?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 3, 2022
My Post (50)
News

49ers Legend Frank Gore Retires

By Grant CohnJun 2, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-19T134105.407
News

49ers Center Alex Mack to Retire After 13 Seasons in the NFL

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17478887
News

Trey Lance is "Making it Tough" on 49ers' Defense Says DeMeco Ryans

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17550953
News

DeMeco Ryans Explains why he is so Confident in Talanoa Hufanga

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 1, 2022