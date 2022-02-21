Skip to main content
Player(s)
Deebo Samuel
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' Best Moment of 2021

They were 2-4, they had lost four games in a row and were losing at halftime to the terrible Bears.

You might not remember, but the 49ers' season nearly ended in Chicago on Halloween. 

They were 2-4, they had lost four games in a row and were losing at halftime to the terrible Bears. Jimmy Garoppolo was on the verge of getting benched, and the 49ers were one loss away from playing Trey Lance and planning for the future.

The Bears got the ball first in the second half and kicked a field goal. They were leading 16-9. The 49ers needed to score to keep pace.

They got the ball after the Bears kicked the field goal and, on first and 10 from the 49ers 25, Elijah Mitchell rushed for no gain. Then on second and 10, Kyle Juszczyk committed an illegal block above the waist. Which brought up second and 19, when Garoppolo threw an incomplete pass intended for backup tight end Charlie Woerner.

Read More

Now it was third and 19, and it seemed like the season was slipping away. I thought the 49ers probably would hand the ball off on third and long, gain a few yards, punt and then lose to the Bears. I was preparing questions to ask Kyle Shanahan after the game. Hard questions.

Instead, Shanahan called a simple screen pass to Deebo Samuel, and then something magical happened.

Samuel ran through the Bears defense to pick up the first down easily, and then kept going. He ran 83 yards -- the third longest reception of the season in the NFL -- and got tackled at the one yard line. The 49ers scored a couple plays later.

This was the play of the season in the NFL, and it certainly was the most important moment of the year for the 49ers, because it made the rest of their improbable turnaround possible.

My Post - 2022-02-21T125241.347
News

The 49ers' Best Moment of 2021

By Grant Cohn
23 seconds ago
My Post (78)
News

Should the 49ers use the Franchise Tag on One of Their Free Agents?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
19 hours ago
USATSI_17444738
News

Why the 49ers Could Let D.J. Jones Walk in Free Agency

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17404719
News

Report: 49ers to Lose Senior Defensive Assistant James Bettcher to the Bengals

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 19, 2022
My Post (79)
News

Why the 49ers are Suddenly Raving About Trey Lance

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17206989
News

Where the 49ers can Look to Fill Their Positional Coaching Vacancies

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17517477
News

Why the 49ers Will Not go After a Top Cornerback in Free Agency

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17597429
News

49ers Have Second Best Odds to Acquire Aaron Rodgers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 17, 2022