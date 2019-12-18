49erMaven
Three 49ers That Were Snubbed From the Pro Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The names were revealed last night for the players who earned Pro Bowl honors as a starter for the 2019 season. The San Francisco 49ers are sending four players to the Pro Bowl in George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Kyle Juszczyk and Nick Bosa. Considering the scarcity of Pro Bowlers emerging from the 49ers the last five years; this has to feel good for the team and the fans. 

As great of an honor it is for the 49ers to have four players be named as Pro Bowl starters - there are a few players who were snubbed as a starter. Some were forced to settle as alternates, while others didn't even get acknowledge. With that said: here are three 49ers that were snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

Jimmie Ward

One of the most overlooked players on the 49ers’ defense has been safety Jimmie Ward. The once injury prone player has had the best season of his career in 2019. He has even earned a top five elite grade from Pro Football Focus among all safeties. 

Unfortunately for Ward, he did not earn Pro Bowl honors as a starter. Now he did get the nod as an alternate, but that doesn’t do his season any justice. The fact that he was left off as a starter is an absolute snub. Ward has been a major factor for the success of the defense. Yet, Cardinals safety Budda Baker was seen as the better higher caliber player. 

Not to take anything away from Baker because he’s had a solid season. But to put him over Ward, who has helped the 49ers become elite, is just out of touch. Being an alternate is a consolation - not an honor for a player like Ward. He essentially didn't make the Pro Bowl since he is just an alternate. Nevertheless, the 49ers know that they have a top of the line player at safety.

Fred Warner

Joining Ward as an Pro Bowl alternate is linebacker Fred Warner. For these players, being named an alternate is not an honor. It’s just a snub that is disguised as a consolation prize. Warner has more than warranted as a Pro Bowl starter over Carolina’s Luke Kuechly. 

He is a great linebacker, but has he had a better season than Warner? Not so much. 

Warner was playing at a Pro Bowl level prior to Kwon Alexander’s injury. Once Alexander went out for the season - Warner turned it up to All-Pro caliber. Much like with Ward, Warner has been a major factor for the success of the defense. All of the hype will be given to the pass rushers, but beyond them was always a bunch of consistent players. 

Even now with the pass rush invisible in the last three games - it has been Warner and company stepping up. To juice up his case, Warner ranks as one of the top coverage linebackers this season per Pro Football Focus. As big of a snub Warner was; he doesn’t compare to the final one.

K’Waun Williams

Speaking of overlooked players and snubs - slot cornerback K’Waun Williams wasn’t even named an alternate. That likely is because he wasn’t even on the Pro Bowl ballot until Nov. 14. It also doesn’t help that the Pro Bowl doesn’t acknowledge slot corners, which is a much more pivotal position than outside corner. 

In this day in age in the NFL many offenses attack out of the slot because a receiver can go inside and out. The multiple ways to attack is endless, which is why trying to defend from the slot is insanely difficult. When Williams has finally been put on the ballot - the numbers he put up were astounding. 

He allowed a quarterback rating of 50.9 when covering slot receivers, which was No. 1 in the league per Pro Football Focus. Not to mention his impact as an extremely efficient blitzter from his nickel spot. Williams is a perfect example of why the Pro Bowl is just a popularity contest. He’s easily been one of the best corners, yet a bigger name who hasn’t had nearly the same season gets the nod over him. 

