Three Keys to a 49ers Victory over the Bears

Ladies and gentlemen, life is being restored.

We are just a few long days away from NFL football and letting our teams dictate our mental health for the next 4-5 months. On Sunday, the 49ers will open up in Chicago, taking on a Bears team that has struggled mightily for a few seasons now. The Bears aren’t exactly the most talented team in the league, especially after the departure of Khalil Mack. Despise this, there are still some notable names such as running back David Montgomery, defensive end Robert Quinn, free safety Eddie Jackson and young quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears most likely will rely on a rushing attack that will be dominated by Montgomery, with a heavy mix of play-action. With a new head coach in ex-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, expect a tough defense that will attempt to confuse the hell out of Trey Lance. If the 49ers want to win this game they will have to master a few things. Lucky for you, I've got ya covered.

1. Make Justin Fields beat you

Let’s just set the record straight: Justin Fields has had an abysmal start to his career. While yes, you can make the argument that Fields hasn’t had good surrounding talent around him (which is true), the truth is that he has struggled to produce even at an average rate. In 2021, Fields completed 59% of his passes for 1,870 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. A lot of this has to do with a poor offensive line. But on the other side of the coin, Fields is a young quarterback who struggles to read a defense. Fields played at Ohio State, where his receivers were mostly NFL caliber, playing against subpar competition. Fields could go deep often and did not have to worry about reading a defense.

Unfortunately for him, his supporting cast is not nearly as good anymore. Darnell Mooney is a good receiver poised for a breakout, but the No. 2 wide recevier is Byron Pringle. Let’s be honest, that's a SEVERE drop-off. The 49ers have plenty of talent on defense and I fully suspect that DeMeco Ryans will be throwing numerous packages at Fields to confuse him. Obviously, stopping the run is the biggest priority. David Montgomery is a talented back, but he is running behind a pitiful O-line. If the 49ers can win in the trenches, especially on defense, this game will be over quick.

2. Trey Lance must play smart

Going into this season, it’s safe to say that a slew of fans have high expectations for Lance. He is a project and has shown tons of upside but, at times, also has made some rookie mistakes, which is to be expected. For Lance and the offense to succeed, it is crucial that his completion percentage is somewhere between 60 and 65. So, what do I mean by Lance playing smart? Simply put, give the ball to your playmakers and let them operate. Secondly, don’t try to be the hero. The 49ers are known for excellent running schemes and a vaunted defense, so simply put, Lance doesn’t have to win games for this team. Yes, he will play a major role, but he won’t be the glaring reason this team wins. Lance needs to take deep shots when necessary, without trying to force the ball. Lance is young, so this will happen, but as long as he sticks to high percentage throws, this team can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

3. Start fast

Again, let’s be brutally honest: the Bears will most likely be a subpar football team. The 49ers have the opportunity to get a blowout win on the road in Week 1 and they need to do everything in their power to do so. While yes, the Bears have been poor, this is the NFL and you should never underestimate your opponent. The worst thing the 49ers can do on Sunday is go into the game unfocused, with a cocky mentality, completely overlooking their opponent. The 49ers need to be prepared and put their foot on the gas early. If the team can go up early, it'll be over early.

On Sunday, the 49ers will get the opportunity to start 1-0. Despite the absences of key contributors George Kittle and Jimmie Ward, I fully anticipate the 49ers to handle business in the windy city.

Final prediction: 28-17 49ers.