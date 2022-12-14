Tom Brady's Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party

Purdy played really well despite being pressured often. Both of his touchdown throws were made under duress.

Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.

The Bucs had several huge penalties that overturned a 70-plus yard touchdown throw form Brady to Mike Evans and a Purdy interception to Anthony Nelson, which could've been up to a 17 point swing in the game.

Purdy played really well despite being pressured often. Both of his touchdown throws were made under duress. He also ran for a touchdown, when all of his targets were covered. He survived an earhole helmet-to-helmet hit on the 49ers first offensive play of the contest, which didn't seem to phase him in the least. He showed no fear in his eyes or in his play.

Christian McCaffrey was the co-MVP, with 153 scrimmage yards, a long rushing TD and a contorted scoring catch that would've made Neo from the Matrix proud.

Deebo Samuel was on pace to be in the MVP conversation before leaving the game on a cart in the second quarter. He had quickly racked up 64 combined yards and a rushing touchdown.

Brandon Aiyuk was so wide open on his touchdown catch that even an underthrown ball didn't allow defenders to catch up enough to deny him from reaching the end zone. Before you knock Purdy's arm strength, please keep in mind that he had at least one pass rusher in his face and his oblique injury had already occurred, which makes throwing with velocity painful and difficult.

The 49ers defense was elite. Dre Greenlaw tipped a ball to himself for an incredible second interception of Brady, who had only three interceptions for the entire season coming into the game. Tashaun Gipson had the first interception. Azeez Al-Shaair recovered a fumble and Jimmie Ward played as if he was in the huddle with Brady. There was no fooling him.

Purdy injured his obilque muscle and ribs. Kiven Givens sprained his MCL. Kerry Hyder got a lateral ankle sprain. Dontae Johnson tore his ACL. Fortunately, Samuel avoided serious injury when he sprained his MCL and low ankle.

The 49ers took control early and the Bucs' miscues kept them from ever feeling threatened. Beating an all-time great quarterback such as Brady is always going to feel good, but it's not the same as beating him 2020 or even 2021.

This Thursday night in Seattle, without Samuel for the chance to win the NFC West, will be a tremendous test for young Purdy.