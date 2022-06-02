Skip to main content

Trey Lance is "Making it Tough" on 49ers' Defense Says DeMeco Ryans

Trey Lance is proving to be an excellent challenge for the 49ers' defense. "He's zipping it past us" says DeMeco Ryans.

Iron sharpens iron.

It sounds like the defense of the 49ers has been enduring fits with the 49ers' offense and Trey Lance is largely responsible for it. 

Having to defend a quarterback who is mobile and has incredible arm strength to toss it deep or dart it in the middle of the field is challenging. Even for an elite defense such as the 49ers. It is why they have struggled immensely against the likes of Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray over the years.

And while the 49ers can't actually rush him, it is still an impressive feat to challenge the 49ers' defense. Even DeMeco Ryans says that Lance is "making it tough" on his defense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think Trey has done a great job. It's good to see him with his command and him running the offense. He's zipping it past us a lot, so he's making it tough on us. Trey has done a great job. It's good to see him just coming into his own role as a leader and being able to take control of the team. We're fired up, fired up for Trey and what he can do for us."

Ryans said something that he nor Robert Saleh has ever said when Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback: "He's zipping it past us a lot, so he's making it tough on us." When has that EVER been said about Garoppolo from a defensive coach? What about even somewhat close to that? You'd be hard pressed to find anything.

Now, you could say Ryans is just propping Lance up because that is what a coach should do. But Ryans has never been one to blow smoke about a player. When he praises and hypes a player up, he means it. He's not saying it just to say it. And if that were the case, then something similar would have been said about Garoppolo before. The reason it never was is because he can't do what Lance does.

Transitioning from Garoppolo to Lance isn't just going to make the offense better, but the defense as well. Now they can grow more accustomed to quarterbacks with elite traits like arm strength and mobility. The 49ers' defense will be better for it and Ryans sees that along with Lance becoming a leader and "taking command."

This all is going to set up for an intense training camp between the offense and defense.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17550953
News

DeMeco Ryans Explains why he is so Confident in Talanoa Hufanga

By Jose Luis Sanchez III1 hour ago
My Post (45)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Week 2 of 49ers OTAs

By Grant Cohn1 hour ago
USATSI_15046914
News

Which Defensive Player on the 49ers Faces the Most Pressure in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
My Post (44)
News

Trey Lance is Throwing With More Touch and Accuracy this Year

By Grant CohnMay 31, 2022
My Post (40)
News

The 49ers Secondary Looks Considerably Better than it did in 2021

By Grant CohnMay 30, 2022
USATSI_16887271
News

Which Offensive Player on the 49ers Faces the Most Pressure in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 30, 2022
My Post (38)
News

49ers Veterans Explain How Trey Lance Has Improved Since His Rookie Season

By Grant CohnMay 29, 2022
My Post (33)
News

Why Trey Lance Will be a Significantly Better Passer This Year

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 29, 2022