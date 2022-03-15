Cornerback is one of the more questionable positions for the 49ers.

And after Monday, they now have one less question to worry about. The 49ers reeled in Charvarius Ward, formerly of the Chiefs, and is slated to be the new starting cornerback opposite of Emmanuel Moseley.

While he isn't the alluring player like a J.C. Jackson, Ward still provides a boost in the secondary for the 49ers. Running man-to-man coverage opens up more as the 49ers couldn't do it with their revolving door at corner. Even with Ambry Thomas, who had his moments, wasn't sufficient for it, hence why Ward is now with the 49ers.

It is quite a shock to see the 49ers sign a pretty good cornerback who isn't up there in age. That has typically been their M.O. in free agency. This time they step out of their routine to sign a 26-year old player that has ample room to ascend. There is a lot to unpack with Ward that I can't fully convey as well as another. So I enlisted the help of a couple of great professionals that cover the Chiefs.

Jordan Foote, Deputy Editor of Arrowhead Report (sister site to All49ersSI), and Tucker Franklin of KCSportsNetwork, schooled me up on what the 49ers are getting in Charvarius Ward.

"Charvarius Ward is coming off what was easily the best year of his career. Not only did his embrace the challenge of taking on opposing No. 1 receivers, but he improved his ball-tracking skills and was overall a very solid corner. He may not be a bona-fide stud as a defensive back, but he’s a lengthy corner whose prime should coincide with his contract. The Chiefs couldn’t afford to splurge on him, but the 49ers are getting a very solid player."

Franklin

"The Niners got themselves a dude with Charvarius Ward as last season was the best year of his career. Playing on the outside, Ward was a crucial piece in the the team’s defensive turnaround last season. He’s a guy who thrives on confidence and can build on great performances week to week. For the Chiefs, Ward was usually responsible for the other team’s best receiver week in and week out and was up for the challenge.

As the general consensus No. 3 free agent corner on the market, I think San Francisco got itself a great player for a great price. Everything Ward has gotten has been earned. From a UDFA to now a big 3 year deal, the general tone around KC is everyone is happy for him getting the money he deserves. He’s a very likeable guy who goes in, gets his work done and it translates on the field. His story is incredible and there’s going to be more to it in San Francisco!"