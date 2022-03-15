Skip to main content
Player(s)
Charvarius Ward
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

What the 49ers are Getting in Charvarius Ward

Here is what the 49ers are getting in rising talent Charvarius Ward.

Cornerback is one of the more questionable positions for the 49ers.

And after Monday, they now have one less question to worry about. The 49ers reeled in Charvarius Ward, formerly of the Chiefs, and is slated to be the new starting cornerback opposite of Emmanuel Moseley.

While he isn't the alluring player like a J.C. Jackson, Ward still provides a boost in the secondary for the 49ers. Running man-to-man coverage opens up more as the 49ers couldn't do it with their revolving door at corner. Even with Ambry Thomas, who had his moments, wasn't sufficient for it, hence why Ward is now with the 49ers.

It is quite a shock to see the 49ers sign a pretty good cornerback who isn't up there in age. That has typically been their M.O. in free agency. This time they step out of their routine to sign a 26-year old player that has ample room to ascend. There is a lot to unpack with Ward that I can't fully convey as well as another. So I enlisted the help of a couple of great professionals that cover the Chiefs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Foote, Deputy Editor of Arrowhead Report (sister site to All49ersSI), and Tucker Franklin of KCSportsNetwork, schooled me up on what the 49ers are getting in Charvarius Ward.

Foote 

"Charvarius Ward is coming off what was easily the best year of his career. Not only did his embrace the challenge of taking on opposing No. 1 receivers, but he improved his ball-tracking skills and was overall a very solid corner. He may not be a bona-fide stud as a defensive back, but he’s a lengthy corner whose prime should coincide with his contract. The Chiefs couldn’t afford to splurge on him, but the 49ers are getting a very solid player."

Franklin 

"The Niners got themselves a dude with Charvarius Ward as last season was the best year of his career. Playing on the outside, Ward was a crucial piece in the the team’s defensive turnaround last season. He’s a guy who thrives on confidence and can build on great performances week to week. For the Chiefs, Ward was usually responsible for the other team’s best receiver week in and week out and was up for the challenge. 

As the general consensus No. 3 free agent corner on the market, I think San Francisco got itself a great player for a great price. Everything Ward has gotten has been earned. From a UDFA to now a big 3 year deal, the general tone around KC is everyone is happy for him getting the money he deserves. He’s a very likeable guy who goes in, gets his work done and it translates on the field. His story is incredible and there’s going to be more to it in San Francisco!"

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-03-15T092425.050
News

49ers Sign Oren Burks

By Grant Cohn6 hours ago
My Post - 2022-03-15T064529.781
News

The Good and Not So Good About the 49ers' Signing Charvarius Ward

By Grant Cohn8 hours ago
USATSI_17302767
News

49ers Sign Former Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward

By Jose Luis Sanchez III15 hours ago
USATSI_17072259
News

Bobby Wagner is a Luxury Free Agent the 49ers Don't Need

By Jose Luis Sanchez III22 hours ago
USATSI_16601329
News

Aaron Banks now has a Clear Path to Start at Left Guard for the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 14, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-14T111958.317
News

Laken Tomlinson Signs 3-Year $41.2 Million Deal with the Jets

By Grant CohnMar 14, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-14T100647.463
News

49ers Reportedly Could Wait Until Training Camp to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant CohnMar 14, 2022
USATSI_15340816
News

Deshaun Watson Market Dampens 49ers' Ability to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 13, 2022