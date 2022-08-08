What We Know About 49ers QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo

Here is what we know about Trey Lance: He’s exciting to watch, he’s tall, strong, has a big arm, makes big plays, he’s athletic, smart, great at avoiding pressure in the pocket, and he has a strong work ethic. We also know his ball isn’t the prettiest all the time, he’s 22-years old, hasn’t played a ton of football, he can be inaccurate as a passer sometimes, and he’s the 49ers QB1 this season.

Here is what we know about Jimmy Garoppolo: He is great at getting the ball out quickly. He’s a master of the short pass, aside from the occasional pass to a linebacker. He’s easy for the defense to scheme against. He will throw 1 interception for every 1.86 touchdown passes. He won’t throw the ball deep, he’s a statue in the pocket, he always has performed poorly in the playoffs and he won’t be a 49er this year.

If you want to understand what kind of player Lance can be, watch his film against the Houston Texans, consider that he was 21 at the time and he is only 22 now. Ask yourself if a 22-year old is capable of improving over time with more experience, which is what he lacks the most.

We already understand what kind of player Garoppolo is. He’s 30. He isn’t getting better, in fact, he seems to have regressed with his willingness to throw the deep ball, and with his mobility in the pocket. He’s a game manager, and probably the 20th-28th-best quarterback in the NFL. With Garoppolo, you need a great defense, a great run game and a great coach to give yourself any shot at a Super Bowl. We also know that Garoppolo has a hard time staying healthy and on the field.

It’s clear that Garoppolo’s ceiling is Lance’s floor. This doesn’t mean Lance will be a great quarterback, but it does mean is that you bet on a 22-year old who is already as good, if not better, than a 30-year old quarterback who has banged his head on his ceiling many moons ago.