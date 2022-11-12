What's at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers

The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday.

On paper.

The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.

But the 49ers aren't the Seahawks. The Seahawks are a consistent, well-coached team that has won four games in a row by double digits. The 49ers are in inconsistent, underperforming team that lost two games in a row by double digits before they destroyed the Rams, who are awful. It's hard to know what to expect from the 49ers any given week.

This week, they're healthier than they've been in a while, but they still won't have three starting defensive linemen -- Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Samson Ebukam. Which means the 49ers might not generate much of a pass rush -- the Chargers have allowed a league-low 10 sacks all season. Plus, run defense could be an issue, too. Remember, just a few weeks ago, the 49ers lost by 14 points to the Falcons, who threw the ball only 14 times.

Which means the Chargers don't have to pass to keep the game close. They can hand off to their running back Austin Ekeler, who's awfully similar to the 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers still have more than enough talent to win, but talent hasn't been their issue this season -- preparation and consistency have been the problems. Can we count on the 49ers to take care of business against a injury-riddled opponent? Or will the 49ers find a way to beat themselves like they have multiple times this season?

I'm picking the 49ers to take care of business. If they don't, we can't take them seriously anymore.