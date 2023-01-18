Where the Cowboys Present the Biggest Threat Against the 49ers

It doesn't get any better than 49ers versus Cowboys in the playoffs.

The hype and buildup to this game just would not be as great if the Buccaneers advanced. Luckily, Dallas took care of business to make this Divisional playoff round a highly anticipated one.

The Cowboys completely dominated the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. It was such a one-sided affair that made it practically unwatchable. Sure, the Buccaneers are a weak team, but the Cowboys do deserve credit for burying them to advance to the next round. It was a game in which they needed to build themselves some momentum as they face a strong 49ers side on the road.

Dallas will be the toughest opponent the 49ers have faced since arguably the Chiefs. It won't be a walk in the park for the 49ers to win this game. They are going to have to battle fiercely to emerge as the victor in this one with the Cowboys presenting a series of challenges. But where the Cowboys present the biggest threat of them all against the 49ers is with Dak Prescott.

His performance in the win against Tampa Bay was astonishing. Prescott was flourishing through the air within the pocket and with off schedule plays, he tucked it and ran several times, and did not turn over the ball. He accounted for five touchdowns, which is vastly impressive. Again, it was against the Buccaneers, but that does not take much away from his performance. Otherwise, there should be nitpicking on the 49ers with their poor stretch against the Seahawks.

"Dak's always been a challenge," said Kyle Shanahan. "When you're a pure pocket passer who can make all the throws in there and read the defense real well and get the ball to the right spots and do it accurately, that's why he's had the career he's had. When things do breakdown, he's got a knack for getting out of that pocket and make some off schedule plays. That's why he's had such a successful career so far."

Prescott easily played one of the best games of his career against the Buccaneers. He and the Cowboys are on a roll right now. If he is able to sustain anywhere near that level of play, then the 49ers will have their struggles. I do not expect Prescott to do what he did versus Tampa Bay to the 49ers defense. He is sure to come down more to Earth against a more talented side. Still, he is locked in and playing with confidence right now.

If Geno Smith was giving the 49ers their troubles for a stretch, then Prescott is sure to do that as well and more. An emphasis will be made going into this game with regards into what the Seahawks did well. But there were also moments in the game where the 49ers defense could've been had deep.

This play above is one example of it. Watch how the middle receiver at the bottom of the screen gets open on this corner route. It could have been a touchdown. He gets open just enough for a quarterback of Prescott's caliber to attempt the throw. Smith doesn't wait for the route to develop and goes with the short route. Now maybe that was the designation all along for Seattle. Either way, a play like that is something the Cowboys will highlight and try with Prescott to attack the 49ers defense.

Not to mention that Prescott can tuck it and run should the 49ers pass rush leave open lanes, which is most likely to happen. They do it all the time against mobile quarterbacks. Then there is the backyard football aspect when the play isn't there for Prescott when he scrambles to find someone open. Prescott is going to be tough for the 49ers, especially if he can come close to the level he was at versus the Buccaneers.

Where the 49ers have hope is that Prescott is a turnover machine. They have to force him into errant throws to put themselves in leverage situations. If they can take a lead, a two-score one at that, then it will force the Cowboys to throw and give the 49ers more chances to pick Prescott off. It all starts with stopping their run game and getting pressure on him. If the 49ers defense can accomplish at least one of these, they will be in good hands.