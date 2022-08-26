The preseason is over and done with for 2022.

Now the 49ers must take the next week compiling a list of players they will not retain. One area that will create a dilemma for Kyle Shanahan and his staff is at running back. Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the clear constants at the position, and Ty Davis-Price will assuredly remain on by default as a third-round draft choice this year. So the final spots will be weighed between Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty, and Jordan Mason.

"I feel like it's been tough every year here," Kyle Shanahan said at his postgame press conference. "I think we've always had some good practice squad guys, some good undrafted free agents. We've always, I feel like, brought in some pretty good vets for competition, and every year it's always tough to decide with those backs because we've always gone through four every year since our first year. It's such an important decision. It's not just about the backs either. It's how they line up with all the other positions, so we'll decide here within the next few days."

Which 49ers running back will be the odd man out?

I believe it will be Sermon. Mason and Hasty bring more value to the offense than he does. Sermon hasn't showcased enough in the preseason nor training camp to be a player who can fit. Mason and Hasty on the other hand just always seem to net positive yardage on a run and are a threat in the passing game out of the backfield. Sermon can't even catch the ball without worry about what is in front of him.

Cutting Sermon and placing him on waivers is a risk. Other teams can have their chance to claim, but is he actually going to get picked up? I sincerely doubt it. Sermon would pass waivers and allow the 49ers to put him on the practice squad. I don't think that is the same likelihood with Mason. Keeping six running backs is a stretch to envision here with the 49ers, so it would come down to Hasty or Mason, which I believe Shanahan would just roll with Hasty since he's the pass-catching back.

Nevertheless, I wouldn't be shocked to see the 49ers elect to waive Mason and roll the dice to see if he can land on their practice squad. Mason hasn't balled out enough in the preseason to garner a lot of interest, but there is enough there to take a flyer. Still, undrafted free agents pass through waivers all the time, so it could happen here with Mason.

In the end, Mason should be the one who makes it and not Sermon between the two.