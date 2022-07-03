Why 49ers Fans are So Mad at Deebo Samuel

Football fans are extremely loyal to players who are loyal to the team. Fans see these players as heroes.

Any time Deebo Samuel does anything this offseason, 49ers fans get mad.

It could be something he posts on social media, or something he takes down, or something he does in public, or something he doesn't do, as was the case this weekend at his football camp for children in South Carolina.

A dad videotaped his son approaching Samuel and asking him to autograph his football. Samuel said no, the dad posted the video online and it went viral among 49ers fans who were outraged about Samuel snubbing the kid.

Nevermind that the camp itself was a tremendously kind event in the first place. Nevermind that Samuel couldn't possibly sign all 400 kids' footballs. Nevermind that the parents knew that asking Samuel for autographs was against the rules. Fans still were angry at Samuel.

So the next day, Samuel took a picture with the kid he snubbed, then gave autographed pictures of himself to every kid at the camp. Every step of the way, Samuel did the right thing.

So why has he received so much flack from his own fans?

Because he requested a trade. And still hasn't rescinded his request.

Football fans are extremely loyal to players who are loyal to the team. Fans see these players as heroes. Samuel was their hero, until he requested a trade. Now he's not. So the fan response he has experienced this offseason is a consequence of his decision to go public with his grievances.

Samuel could get the fans back on his side today by dropping his trade request, but he won't. Not yet.

So this week if he accidentally pops a kid's balloon, he better buy him a new one and make sure there's no video of the kid's sad face.