Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Stock is Down
Kyle Shanahan is a good coach, but people are beginning to realize why he isn't a champion.
Shanahan has been to three Super Bowls -- one as a coordinator and two as a head coach. He went with three different quarterbacks -- Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. He had fourth-quarter leads in all three games. And he lost all of them. If a quarterback went to three Super Bowls and blew leads to lose all of them, you'd call him a choker. Well, that's what Shanahan is. A choker.
When he lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs the first time, Garoppolo was the scapegoat even though Shanahan was the one who decided to put the game in Garoppolo's hands. Still, Garoppolo took most of the blame for the 49ers losing that game. If Garoppolo had merely hit a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders for a deep touchdown in the fourth quarter, the 49ers would have won according to some fans and analysts.
But now the 49ers quarterback is Brock Purdy, and he's better than Garoppolo. Purdy didn't play poorly in the Super Bowl -- you can't blame him for the loss. He didn't make any major mistakes.
Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan got outcoached in the divisional round by Matt LaFleur. Then he got outcoached in the NFC Championship by Dan Campbell. And then finally he got outcoached in the Super Bowl by Chiefs Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo. And everyone knows it, including, I'd imagine, the 49ers players.
Now Shanahan has to change that perception and prove he's not a choker.