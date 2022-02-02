Why Mike McDaniel Should Turn Down the Miami Dolphins Head Coaching Job

Mike McDaniel has a difficult decision to make.

He currently seems to be the frontrunner to become the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins. A remarkable accomplishment, considering he has been an offensive coordinator for only season and he doesn't even call plays -- Kyle Shanahan does. It's unclear what exactly McDaniel does on his own, so he probably should jump at the first head-coaching opportunity that comes his way. He might not get another one.

But, it's the Dolphins.

They're a toxic frachise. They just fired a head coach who had back-to-back winning seasons -- a feat no Dolphins head coach has accomplished since 2003. This coach, Brian Flores, is filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL for racist hiring practices, and he alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pressured him to tank for Tua Tagovailoa in 2019, even went as far as to offer him a $100,000 bonus for every loss, plus set up a meeting between him and Deshaun Watson that would have been considered tampering had Flores not put a stop to it.

McDaniel should run from this franchise.

Seriously. He should cancel his interview and stay with the 49ers for another season. Because the Dolphins won't help McDaniel's career. He'll instantly become associated with their messy business practices, plus they'll force him to work with a subpar quarterback (Tagovailoa), and he most likely will get fired after three seasons, which will leave a black mark on his resume.

Make the smart decision, Mike.

Just say no to Miami.