Why 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Looks Good in OTAs
SANTA CLARA -- Ricky Pearsall doesn't look like a first-round pick, but he does look like a solid wide receiver.
He's not small, he's not slow and he doesn't drop passes. He also seems confident and polished for a rookie. So it's no surprise that he played with the starters during 49ers OTAs while Brandon Aiyuk stayed home as he waits for a contract extension.
And Pearsall played well in OTAs. He wasn't Aiyuk, who showed he was a special talent the minute he stepped on the practice field as a rookie, but Pearsall still performed well. He caught three passes on four targets during Tuesday's practice. That's good.
Pearsall is set up to succeed in OTAs for a couple reasons. One, Charvarius Ward is injured, so Pearsall doesn't have to face a Pro Bowl cornerback just yet (Ward should return in training camp). The 49ers didn't even make Pearsall match up against Deommodore Lenoir, their other starting corner. The best cornerback Pearsall faced all day was Ambry Thomas, who's not good. And Pearsall cooked him twice, as he should have. Eventually, Pearsall will have to prove he's a legitimate starting wide receiver by beating a legitimate starting corner.
Here's the second reason Pearsall is set up to succeed in OTAs: the cornerbacks aren't allowed to play press man-to-man coverage. It's against the rules. And beating press-man coverage is Pearsall's biggest weakness. So he won't get to work on that part of his game until training camp. In the meantime, he'll get free releases at the line of scrimmage and he'll make Ambry Thomas' life a living hell.