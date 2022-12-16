Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl

In the win against Seattle, Brock Purdy showed exactly why he is the right quarterback to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this.

Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.

The twists and turns that have undergone the 49ers this season could not have been thought up. They went from looking dead in the water with a borderline undrafted free agent quarterback, to suddenly winning the NFC West division title convincingly. Purdy no longer can be doubted much after the pivotal win against the Seahawks. In fact, he showed something in that win that proves why he can lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

What he showed is immense poise, instinct, and toughness. He has consistently shown that ever since stepping into the game against Miami. To be able to go into a hostile Seattle environment on a short week, with an oblique injury, and with the division on the line takes insane moxy. Purdy was staring a mountain of pressure in the face, yet he just looked at it and brushed it off like nothing. Plenty of quarterbacks better than Purdy have been in a similar situation as him and folded.

He not only faced all of that pressure -- he invited it.

That type of mentality, attitude, and skill are the traits that will carry over into a playoff game. The three games that Purdy has played in have carried a playoff caliber atmosphere, so he is being tested early and passing with flying colors. That has been lacking from a 49ers quarterback ever since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach.

In the two playoff runs the 49ers have had under Shanahan, they have received nothing positive from the quarterback position. Garoppolo in the playoffs plays like a headstrong backup. He has never looked like he has belonged in those games, yet the 49ers have won even with him acting as a spectator. With Purdy, the 49ers are primed to get a better impact from the quarterback. The offense is already finding themselves with a more efficient output.

Look no further than with the amount of points they are scoring. 29.6 points per game is what the 49ers are averaging with Purdy at the helm versus the 22.5 that they are averaging with Garoppolo. Moving the ball and generating yards has never been a problem for the 49ers. Scoring has been their main issue, which is now quelled with Purdy. The 49ers just have a better motor with him as the starter. Just look at how Shanahan is calling the plays, especially on the first touchdown score in the tweet below.

This play or anything similar has never and would never be called with Garoppolo. It just shows how the playbook opens up with Purdy, which adds more explanation into how they are scoring more with him. Everything is going right for the 49ers. Their defense is one of the best, if not the best, in the league. The offense is peaking and continues to get better. San Francisco looks like a team that can win multiple playoff games and make a Super Bowl with Purdy being a contributing factor.