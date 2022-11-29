Consistency on offense is just tough for the 49ers to find this season.

All year long, the 49ers have not been able to string together consecutive games where they light up the scoreboard. 13 points is all the 49ers mustered in their win over the Saints after putting up a season high 38 on the Cardinals.

There is zero issue, for the most part, with moving the ball and putting up yards with the offense. It is just when it comes to the red zone and putting up points. The 49ers offense leaves so much to be had out there. Whether it is poor play calling, poor execution, or just a stellar job by the opposing defense. There is always something that derails the offense from reaching its ceiling with all the talent has.

So why can't the 49ers find any stability on offense?

It all dwindles down to the head coach. Kyle Shanahan, for whatever reason, just cannot get the most out of his offense when it is in the red zone. It is really pitiful to watch such a talented side with a supposed great offensive play caller fail over and over again to score touchdowns.

Now, you could point out that the offense is coming off a short week and is drained from the travel. Plus, Thanksgiving threw a speed bump in the normal practice week, so the offense was up against it and couldn't keep up its momentum from Week 11 into Week 12 against a good defense. It all sounds fair until you realize the defense of the 49ers endured the exact same thing, yet had no issue playing with high energy again and shutting out the Saints.

Jimmy Garoppolo played okay against the Saints, especially since there was pressure in his face for the majority of his drop backs. But this game he came back down to earth a bit. Credit to the Saints defensive line for making life uncomfortable for him and throwing the 49ers offensive line off their game. Still, the Saints didn't have a good secondary with Marshon Lattimore out nor do they have good linebackers outside of Demario Davis.

The 49ers should have scored more given what they have. It almost feels like, as it has been for the entire season, that the offense is just content with mediocrity since they have a phenomenal defense. I just don't see much urgency from the offense at any point. The red zone is where the 49ers should feel that, yet the play calls are questionable much of the time. Shanahan has a habit, and it isn't just this year, of being too cute in the red zone.

I still have no idea why Shanahan thought this play below in the tweet was a good idea. Operating out of the shotgun with a yard to go will forever be a sin to me in the football bible.

I get that Shanahan doesn't have the greatest quarterback out there. Garoppolo, despite playing exceptionally well this season, still is a limiting factor in the offense. But there is no point in continually complaining about it or looking at him as the scapegoat for why the offense can't reach its potential. The head coach needs to figure it out and find plays that will fit Garoppolo perfectly or find plays that will open up his run game to score a touchdown head on. This has been an issue all season.

San Francisco is a playoff caliber team with a Super Bowl caliber defense. The offense just needs to find stability and consistency. How many more times is the offense going to be thankful that the defense is playing at an astronomical level? They're just taking advantage of them it seems since they know they don't have to go out there and play well -- just sufficient.

That type of performance is fine against the Saints, but the 49ers offense needs to build up momentum quickly. They are not a side that can just turn it on. And with Elijah Mitchell out, possibly for the season, they desperately need to find a groove. You just have to question if it is even possible going forward with Deebo Samuel having a nagging hamstring and Christian McCaffrey dealing with knee irritation.