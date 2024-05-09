Why Dominick Puni is Comfortable With the 49ers Placing him as a Guard
Rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni spent his last season in college playing offensive tackle.
He performed admirably all while not allowing any sacks. Anytime an offensive lineman doesn't allow his quarterback to go down, it speaks volumes about the player.
It would seem normal if the San Francisco 49ers wanted Puni to continue that position to keep him where he is settled in. However, the 49ers have already made it clear that they intend on playing Puni inside. That is most likely going to be at guard, or even center, on the left side behind Aaron Banks.
Making a move like this could be uncomfortable for Puni. He could step right in at tackle and be fine since that is all he has been doing in the last year. But Puni is extremely welcoming and comfortable with the 49ers placing him at guard. He explained why when he recently appeared as a guest on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams.
"When I played guard in '22, I felt really comfortable there. I felt comfortable inside." said Puni. "It was the first year I had played it and I did pretty well, so the transition wasn't too crazy for me... Moving me to guard, I have no problem with. Even playing center I have no problem with. Wherever I can help the team is wherever I'll play."
Playing at offensive tackle could've easily been where Puni liked the most. Now, his best season came when he was a left guard in 2022, but it might not be where he is too fond of in comparison to left tackle. Thankfully he is more than happy to move inside.
The last thing the 49ers would've wanted is for him to be entrenched as a tackle while they force him inside. Either way, Puni has an excellent mindset with it all, which is also probably what enticed the 49ers to draft him.