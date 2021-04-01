Why Jimmy Garoppolo Would Want to Stay With the 49ers

2021 is a make-it-or-break-it year for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Not only is his future with the 49ers coming to an end, but potentially his career as an NFL starter.

Earlier today, I wrote about Garoppolo possibly demanding a trade to the Patriots so that he can salvage his career. He would certainly have more security there with Cam Newton backing him up than a rookie quarterback picked third.

However, there are some factors that could drive Garoppolo to want to stay with the 49ers.

For starters, Garoppolo is being paid handsomely this season, and it is very likely the most he will see in a season for the rest of his NFL career. Let's say he does end up with the Patriots via trade. They only have $11 million in salary cap space. Roughly half of that is going to be used towards their 2021 draft class, so that means Garoppolo will need to take a pay cut.

That is what they did when they brought back offensive tackle Trent Brown and he was actually willing to do it easily. Garoppolo might also be just as willing, but probably only if he knows the 49ers are dead set on kicking him to the curb. As much as it irks him to know the 49ers are moving on from him, there is $26.4 million worth of convincing for him to swallow his pride.

Of course, there is a risk if he does take this route because the 49ers can always cut him at any time before the season starts without any consequence. I just don't believe the 49ers would operate that way. They're transparent with their players, so if they thought they would cut him down the line, they would have informed him. At that point, Garoppolo would just demand to be traded to salvage the salary he is due.

Another reason for Garoppolo to stay is maybe he sees the rookie the 49ers are drafting as a way of paying it forward. Tom Brady helped him to a degree, so it could be something Garoppolo views as coming full circle. Still, there is no real incentive for him to do that.

Lastly, Garoppolo truly cares for his teammates. Perhaps he would view 2021 as a final shot with his guys to make a run. The combination of that, being able to compete, and being paid well all could be something that makes him feel okay with remaining on the team. He also will be a free agent after 2022, so playing under Kyle Shanahan this season is likely his best chance to rise his stock that isn't looking too hot right now.