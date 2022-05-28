Skip to main content

Why Anthony Lynn Loves Ty Davis-Price

"We're not asking him to carry the load. We're asking him to come in and share the backfield."

SANTA CLARA -- Anthony Lynn spoke to Bay Area reporters this week for the first time since he became the 49ers assistant head coach. Here's what he said about rookie running back Ty-Davis Price.

ME: When did Ty Davis-Price land on your radar and what excites you about him?

LYNN: "We studied him in the draft and we liked his skillset. We liked his size. We liked his speed. We just thought he could bring an element to the game that maybe we don't have right now, the physicality part. But he also has breakaway (speed)."

Q: Did you see the breakaway speed on tape?

LYNN: "You can look at his play speed. I was surprised when he ran a 4.46. I was. But you can see his play speed on game day, it is good. His energy, it is good. His physicality, it just seemed like he was the juice of their offense. When he played well, LSU played well. So I know he had some nicks and things here and there, but we're not asking him to carry the load. We're asking him to come in and share the backfield."

Q: Was he better at the end of games or did he show up more in the second halves of games? Is that important to you?

LYNN: "I thought he was a strong finisher. I think his size wears on you after a while. You see him being intelligent running the football, how he would attack safeties early in the game, but make them miss late in the game."

Q: Setting them up?

LYNN: "Absolutely."

Watch the full interview below:

