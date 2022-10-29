Why the 49ers are Close to an Impasse Offensively

Offense has been a major issue all season long for the 49ers.

Whether it is against a great defense or a pitiful one, the offense has failed to be effective. Only against Carolina has the offense looked great and that game you could argue that the Panthers were checked out with a head coach who was on the verge of being fired.

All of the issues can be pointed directly at head coach Kyle Shanahan. The offense is where he has most of his fingerprints on and he can't seem to get his offense clicking. Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo is a crutch that makes it tough on him, but it is something he has to deal with since he is the one who wanted Garoppolo back and has been dealing with for years now. He does not get excused.

Right now, the 49ers are averaging 20.7 points per game, which ranks No. 19 in the NFL. And if you take away the 30 points the offense scored against the Panthers, their offense averages 16.4 points per game, which would be the fourth-worst scoring offense. All of those yards the 49ers put up mean nothing if they do not score.

The 49ers are close to an impasse offensively.

Acquiring Christian McCaffrey was a clear desperation move by the 49ers. It basically says that Shanahan cannot call an effective offense without another explosively dynamic player. Deebo Samuel has been neutralized for most of the season as defenses are selling out to stop him and the run game. They know what is coming and Shanahan isn't able to fool anyone.

Trading for McCaffrey is the hope that he can stay healthy and deliver an elite level of impact. That means he needs to boost the run game, take attention off Samuel and give Garoppolo another outlet in the passing game. All of these need to be achieved or else the trade was not a successful one. And if they are not achieved, then the offense will officially be at an impasse.

If adding McCaffrey does not work for them, then there is no hope with the offense. Shanahan can't come up with anything new, he calls plays so conservatively, and can't adjust as the game goes on away from the opening script. The 49ers offense is basically getting the ball short and quickly to their playmakers and cross their fingers that something amazing happens. That isn't a sustainable offense, even though it would be a sweet one to watch if they can achieve it with McCaffrey.

All the chips on the table for the 49ers are being placed on McCaffrey. And if he cannot hit all three facets on the offense at a high level, then the 49ers are burnt toast offensively with no help in sight.