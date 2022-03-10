Why the 49ers are Keeping the Offensive Coordinator Role Vacant

There will not be a coach holding the title of offensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2022 and for good reason.

Mission accomplished.

The 49ers officially filled out their coaching staff on Mar. 7. They’ve successfully replaced every coach that has departed since the season ended.

Well, almost every coach.

If you look at the positions filled on the 49ers’ staff, you’ll notice that they have not listed offensive coordinator. Rather they have brought back the titles of run and pass game coordinator, which are held by Chris Foerster and Bobby Slowik. This is how the 49ers held their coaching staff up until the 2020 season. 2022 will once again see offensive coordinator as an unused position.

And there is a good reason for why the 49ers are keeping the role vacant.

It is remaining vacant as a contingency in case the 49ers have a coach they really like that is poised to get poached to another team. This is what the 49ers did in 2020 to keep Mike LaFleur from leaving as well as Mike McDaniel this past season.

Now, offensive coordinator is nothing more than a title. Kyle Shanahan is the offensive coordinator, but it does not mean that coaches would not covet the status. More importantly, they would covet the pay raise and ego boost of being promoted to it. Let’s say that Anthony Lynn gets promoted or offered it, then he will receive a great compliment from the 49ers for it as it tells him that they value his coaching and want to really keep him around.

This is quite a calculated move by the 49ers. Right now, there is no clear-cut choice to name as offensive coordinator. It took LaFleur and McDaniel, two coaches who have been with Shanahan for years, to be on the brink of being poached for them to get that title. So of course Shanahan isn’t going to give that prestige to just anyone.

It makes more sense to keep it as an “ace in the hole” should he want to retain a coach who is fielding significant interest from outside the facility. And it also helps to keep the coaching turn over lessened by one should the 49ers see another mass exodus of coaches.

Chess not checkers here by the 49ers.