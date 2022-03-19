Why the 49ers are Still Clinging Onto Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the 49ers despite a lack of a trade market. Here is why the 49ers are stubbornly clinging onto him.

Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the 49ers roster.

His market clearly isn’t what the 49ers anticipated it would be. If Garoppolo had any value, then he would’ve been dealt by now. Even Carson Wentz and his ridiculous contract was traded before Garoppolo. The Steelers said, “Nah!” on Garoppolo in favor of Mitchell Trubisky of all people.

Rather than cut him to relieve their salary cap space to give them the optimal pursuit/attraction of free agents, the 49ers have elected to keep Garoppolo aboard. Now they find themselves salary cap strapped because of it.

Here is why the 49ers are clinging onto Garoppolo.

They have this delusion of holding out for a significant draft pick in return for Garoppolo. With the quarterback market completely burying Garoppolo, right now is not a viable time to trade him. No team will do it until all options have been exhausted. Now that Deshaun Watson is bound for Cleveland, the ability to trade Garoppolo slowly creeps back up. Or does it?

Baker Mayfield is now poised to be traded in the next week, and if that happens to be the Colts, then the options for Garoppolo are gone. Carolina is not an option due to the $18 million they’re on the hook for with Sam Darnold and they don’t even have the adequate draft capital that the 49ers are holding out for. New Orleans could be a spot, but Jameis Winston looks to be favored there. So where is this dark horse team then? Seattle?

I don’t think there is any.

No one is going to surrender salary cap space and draft picks for an average injury prone player who is not going to be ready to throw until training camp. The 49ers have zero leverage in a trade still and the longer they hold off, the thinner the free agent market for impact players becomes.

Image also comes into play here with not cutting Garoppolo. Cutting a starting caliber quarterback would be a call to arms for slander on the 49ers. They would be viewed as a laughingstock for not getting anything in return as any team would with a starting caliber quarterback on their roster.

Do not underestimate image for teams and players. It matters. Had the 49ers traded Garoppolo for a lowly sixth- or seventh-round pick, it would be a disrespect to Garoppolo. And if there’s anything to know about the 49ers, it is that they have nothing but profound respect for Garoppolo. The 49ers would rather be stubborn keeping hold of Garoppolo with the hopes of receiving a first- or second-round pick than to look tarnishing in any way.

But as soon as they come to grips that they’re better off letting Garoppolo go and playing the “player’s first” card, the sooner they can get to adding stronger pieces. So far it’s just been special teams players and Charvarius Ward because that’s all they can afford right now. Having a rookie starting quarterback is supposed to give the 49ers resources to pool in free agents, yet they’re stubbornly trying to hold onto their previous starter for a high draft pick that isn’t there and their image.

The Trey Lance Era can never begin until the 49ers finally act that way by getting rid of Garoppolo.