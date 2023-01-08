Why the 49ers Defense Doesn't Need to be Elite Every Game

The 49ers have needed their defense to be elite every game this season, but now that no longer is the case. Here is why.

The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders.

That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.

"The game Sunday definitely wasn't representative of who we are," said DeMeco Ryans. "and the guys knew that while the game was going on. They knew that and they knew what we needed to fix and the thing is we have to play better in the back end with our eyes."

Bad games will happen. The 49ers defense deserves leeway for having one since they have been the reason the team has been successful this season. But now that is no longer the case. The 49ers defense doesn't need to be elite every game for the team to go far. That is all because of the ascension of the offense.

For most of the season, the offense of the 49ers has struggled to find consistency. It wasn't that they couldn't move the ball. Putting up yards was easy for the offense to muster. It was when it came to scoring points where they couldn't deliver, so the defense had to be elite by limiting the points allowed and giving their offense extra possessions.

No longer is that the case for the 49ers.

The offense is clicking with minimal struggles. Ever since Brock Purdy took over, the 49ers have been scoring more points. He just makes the offense so much more efficient thanks to the ability to throw down field and evade pressure. Even in a game where the offense faced a two-score deficit with the defense playing poorly, they were able to come back and win the game by putting up 37 points.

The burden of success for the 49ers does not have to fall strictly on the defense being elite. That was the case for the vast majority of the season, but no more. With Purdy as the starter, the 49ers are averaging 32 points per game. Now I am not saying the defense can let up and play poorly. They still cannot afford that. Not every team is going to be the Raiders. A performance like that in the playoffs will put them in an impossible situation.

But the 49ers defense doesn't have to be elite. They can afford a portion of the game where they have their struggles, which could not occur earlier in the season. Now the 49ers can afford that with the offense carrying their own weight and then some.