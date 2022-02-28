Why the 49ers Defense is Tied for Last in Interceptions Since 2017

The 49ers do not seem to value recovery speed or ball skills -- the two most important traits for a defensive back.

Last season, the 49ers defense ranked fifth in sacks, but only 26th in interceptions.

Those numbers don't add up.

The 49ers pass rush is too good for their defense to intercept so few passes. You would think all the pressure the pass rush creates would make for easy interception opportunities for the secondary. And the defensive line certainly does its part -- the 49ers invest heavily on the defensive line.

But they do not invest heavily in their secondary, and that's why they don't intercept many passes.

Since 2017 -- the season Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over -- the 49ers defense has intercepted just 45 passes -- tied for dead last in the NFL with the Jets. That's indefensible, and yet easily explainable.

The 49ers value only certain traits in defensive backs, particularly length, wingspan and tackling. And you can find cornerbacks with these traits in Rounds 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the NFL draft.

The 49ers do not seem to value recovery speed or ball skills -- the two most important traits for a defensive back. Typically, teams have to spend first- or second-round picks on defensive backs to find ones with recovery speed and ball skills.

But the 49ers haven't spent anything higher than a third round pick on a defensive back since 2015 -- back when they took Jaquiski Tartt. And next month, they likely will let him leave in free agency so they can replace him with last year's fifth round pick, Talanoa Hufanga.

So what the 49ers will have in the secondary is one good starter -- Jimmie Ward -- a couple solid starters, a couple fringe starters and zero impact players. The 49ers have impact players at every position group except defensive back. And that's why their "elite" defense ranked just 20th out of 32 teams on third down last season.

It's time for the 49ers to get with the times and invest more heavily in their secondary.