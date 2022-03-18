Why the 49ers Gave George Odum a 3-Year Deal Worth Up to $10.95 Million

Not exactly a household name.

George Odum just signed a three-year deal worth up to $10.95 million with the 49ers, according to The NFL Network. That's a lot of cash for a player you probably haven't heard of. So here's what you need to know about him.

Odum is 28-years old, he spent the first four years of his career on the Colts where he appeared in 65 games, but started only 10 on defense. Granted, seven of those starts came last season. But when Odum was in Indianapolis, he primarily played special teams. And he was darn good. So good that he was an All Pro in 2020, and now he's a wealthy man.

But don't expect Odum to start at safety for the 49ers.

This signing is an investment in special teams. The 49ers clearly have made it a priority to improve that phase of their team, as they also signed Oren Burks and Ray-Ray McCloud this offseason.

Signing Odum probably indicates the 49ers don't intend to re-sign Jaquiski Tartt or sign any other veteran safety. Which means Talanoa Hufanga, last year's fifth-round pick, currently is the favorite to start next to Jimmie Ward in the 49ers defensive backfield.

And if that's the case and Hufanga essentially is being handed a starting job, the 49ers suddenly are anointing lots of unproven young players, including Aaron Banks (the new starting left guard), and Trey Lance (the new franchise quarterback).

I thought the 49ers would surround Lance with the best team possible. Instead, they're getting younger while improving special teams. Interesting strategy. Let's see if it pans out.