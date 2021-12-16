Why the 49ers Might Start Trey Lance Week 18 Against the Rams

It's entirely possible Trey Lance will start one more game this season, and not because Jimmy Garoppolo will get injured or benched.

Let's say the 49ers don't win the NFC West, but do clinch a Wild Card spot before their final game of the regular season against the Rams. That would mean the 49ers could win, lose or tie that game, and still would play on the road in the first round of the playoffs no matter what.

In that case, the 49ers might decide to rest their starters during Week 18, considering they wouldn't gain much from winning that game and would greatly benefit from a week off, because they haven't had one since Week 6. Resting the starters Week 18 would help them play their best in the playoffs when they would have to win three games in a row just to make it to the Super Bowl, plus it would give Trey Lance one more chance to start before he takes over fulltime next season.

This is exactly what the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes in 2017. And the 49ers have said they're following that model for Lance's development. In 2017 when Mahomes was a rookie and Alex Smith was in his final season as Kansas City's starter, the Chiefs sat most of their starters for the final regular season game and started Mahomes, who won and gave the Chiefs confidence to make a quarterback switch during the offseason.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers follow suit and start Lance Week 18.

It would be the smart move.