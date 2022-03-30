Why the 49ers Should Have Traded Jimmy Garoppolo Last Year

Those who follow the 49ers closely know Kyle Shanahan loves Lil Wayne, but it’s never been more apparent that he’s no Kenny Rogers fan.

Shanahan and John Lynch have proven that they know how to hold ‘em, but they definitely don’t know when to fold ‘em, walk away or run. For that matter, neither does Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee.

Here's what the 49ers should have done:

They should have traded Garoppolo right after they drafted Trey Lance. There are reports that the 49ers could have traded Garoppolo for a second round draft pick LAST YEAR. They should have done that.

They should have let Lance learn on the field. They could’ve not went to the Super Bowl with Lance just like they didn’t go to the Super Bowl with Garoppolo. Here's the difference: had they traded Garoppolo last year and started Lance, he would have had 17 NFL games under his belt right now. They would have known how to build around him and they wouldn’t be stuck with a $25 million dollar backup quarterback with no trade value. In fact, they would have had an extra $25 million on top of that because they wouldn’t have had to pay Garoppolo last year. We are talking about a $50 million dollar blunder here.

The 49ers instead overplayed their hand, and so did Garoppolo's agent. I believe Yee recommended Garoppolo wait to have surgery thinking the 49ers would release him, and he could then pick his destination. Because of that miscalculation, there are very few, if any teams left that have any interest in Garoppolo. He just lost a lot of money and job security.

So what will happen now?

Here are the options:

Option A: The 49ers trade Garoppolo for a third round pick or midlevel player (at best) once he heals from his shoulder surgery and is cleared to throw. This most likely won’t be an option unless something changes with the rosters on other teams. Right now it’s not looking plausible, and most likely this would come with an agreed upon lower renegotiated contract for Garoppolo, anyway.

Option B: Once Garoppolo is cleared to throw, the 49ers release him and he signs somewhere else for far less than he is under contract for now. Neither the 49ers or Garoppolo win in this situation.

Option C: The 49ers keep him on the team and he competes with Lance for the starting spot, making it weird and awkward in the locker room. And if it’s a real competition, Garoppolo has no chance of winning it, with or without intensive camp excel spreadsheets.

Option D: The 49ers and Garoppolo agree to renegotiate his contract to one that makes him the highest paid backup in the NFL, Trey becomes the starter, but once again it’s weird in the locker room.

None of these options are better than what would have come from trading him last year after they drafted Lance. My best guess is Option B is the most likely outcome now -- the 49ers release him and he signs somehere else. As a fan, I wish they would done what they should have done… last year.

Hindsight is 20/20 and we can’t go back. The good news for 49ers fans is I believe 100% that Lance will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers Week 1 regardless of what happens with Garoppolo. What they do with Garoppolo is unknown right now, but I cannot see a situation where he wins the starting position again on the 49ers. I do not see that happening.

So whether Garoppolo is on the bench, on another team or at the house next year, we as 49ers fans get to move on to a young quarterback with unlimited potential. I am excited for that.

I’m not really worried about the comments that are coming from Lynch, Shanahan or York right now. They are keeping their poker faces on, saying what they have to say. They’re holding their little pair of deuces, trying to overcome all the tells they already gave away, while the rest of the NFL calls their bluff.