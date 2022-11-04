Why the Bye Week Arrives at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

Arguably the worst week of the season for a fanbase is the Bye week.

And to be quite frank, I also am bummed that the 49ers are not playing this Sunday. Now we are all forced to watch the atrocities for this week's mediocre matchups. I wouldn't blame anyone for stepping away from football that day.

Still, the 49ers will happily take this Bye week as it arrives at the perfect time. The second-half of their season will mark their official playoff push. These players will have the playoff picture dangled in front of them now as the margin for error significantly decreases with only nine more games left. Getting a rest in now at midseason to hunker down for the long-haul playoff push is critical.

First and foremost, the 49ers get a week when their injured players will not have to miss a game. Instead of missing a potential pivotal game in Week 9, they get to focus on resting and rehabbing their injuries. Now the 49ers have a stronger chance for their injured players to return in Week 10 against the Chargers or for a critical matchup in Week 11 with the Cardinals.

Getting Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, and maybe even Jason Verrett coming out of the Bye will reshape the 49ers. It will have them looking like such a buttoned up operation. And given the state of the NFC, they have a chance to run away with it all and skate into the playoffs.

Aside from the injured players, the healthy ones and even the coaches could use a break. The three-to-five days that they are all taking to unplug from football is desperately needed. Once they come out of their Bye, they have to lock in to the max for the next two months with the hope that it can go up to three months, which would mean they're in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers got their offense clicking in their massive victory over the Rams, so hopefully that momentum that they kick started doesn't get ruined by the Bye week. But it should not hinder them at all with Samuel and Juszczyk potentially returning. They should be able to pick things right back up and demolish the Chargers. Getting their momentum going will be huge for that game.

And if they can get it going, then goodnight to the rest of the league.