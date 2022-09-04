Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 775.5 Receiving Yards in 2022?

Brandon Aiyuk having a breakout season in 2022 is a widely popular opinion.

It has gone from a lightly bold prediction to an expectation now and rightfully so. Aiyuk has been on fire from start to finish in training camp. His rapport with Trey Lance is far and beyond that of any of the other wide receivers. The connection between the two throughout the season will give the 49ers a dominant drive. Putting up 1,000 receiving yards is definitely on the table for Aiyuk, which could make for a good bet.

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 775.5 receiving yards for Aiyuk. Last season Aiyuk put up 826 yards, which is actually impressive considering he spent the first-quarter of the season in the doghouse. So will Aiyuk have over or under 775.5 receiving yards in 2022?

Easily.

It should be an expectation that Aiyuk exceeds 775.5 receiving yards. If he were to go under, then that would be a massive shock and disappointment. I believe Aiyuk will get to right about 1,000 receiving yards. Specifically I see him in the range of 1,000-to-1,100, which would be an impressive year for him. Aiyuk won't be in the doghouse to start the season, so the first several games will see actual involvement out of him.

In fact, I think Aiyuk is going to be the best skill player for the 49ers in the first half of the season. Aiyuk still needs to polish up his connection with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, so he will likely favor his relationship with Aiyuk since the two are on par with each other. Now, this will also mean that Lance will force feed some throws to Aiyuk, which can hurt drives, but Aiyuk should have enough separation on the vast majority of his looks.

His route-runnings is more refined, and he was always a smooth route-runner. Lance should have ample space to work with Aiyuk. Don't forget that the catch radius for Aiyuk is absurd as well, so Lance doesn't have to be pinpoint accurate with him. He just needs to give him a chance and let Aiyuk feast.

Which side of the over/under would you take with Aiyuk this season?