All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Another over/under is here with Jimmy Garoppolo once again as the topic of discussion. It is only fitting that he is the focal point because he's the starting quarterback. In a previous article, I wrote about the over or under for touchdown passes Garoppolo would have in 2020. 

This time I’ll be looking specifically at his passing yards. 

Last season Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards. The 49ers’ offense didn’t start taking flight until Halloween night against the Cardinals. Garoppolo would have at least 200 yards per game in all but one game going forward. Prior to Week 8, he would only put up three games with at least 200 passing yards. 

Clearly he started to find his comfort zone in the second half of the season. It also helped that the defense started bending significantly more. DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for Garoppolo’s passing yards at 3950.5 in 2020. 

And just like with his touchdowns, they have disrespected Garoppolo once again.

That is why I am taking the over when it comes to Garoppolo's passing yards in 2020. Getting to and eclipsing 4,000 yards is practically standard for any solid quarterback out there, though I do understand why there may be doubters. The elite performance of the running game and blowouts make it less attractive to throw the ball. 

However, 4,000 passing yards in a season is a minimum that Garoppolo can easily reach next season. Setting his over/under for passing yards at 3950.5 is essentially saying he has reached his ceiling, that Garoppolo has no room for improvement or growth. 

As I stated in my previous over/under article regarding Garoppolo, this was just his first full season as a starter. But it isn't even about that when it comes to his passing yards. 

A lot of those yards will derive from yards after the catch from his wide receivers and running backs. From top to bottom, almost every skill player on the 49ers is capable of doing damage with the ball in his hands. 

That plays into Garoppolo's strengths, which is the short and intermediate throws. While he can hit the deep throws, that isn't really where Kyle Shanahan wants to dip into often. The offense is almost like "death by a thousand paper cuts" since the offensive drives drag on to drain the opposing defense. 

Electing the over of 3,950.5 passing yards for Garoppolo in 2020 is a no-brainer here. He'll be an improved version of himself entering his second season as the starter and will have an ample supply of weapons that can get him the numbers to push him forward.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers have Leverage Over George Kittle in Contract Negotiations

The 49ers and George Kittle reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations. Here's why the 49ers have leverage over Kittle.

Grant Cohn

by

KingonDeck

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

49ers and George Kittle "Not Close At All" to Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are far apart in their negotiations for a contract extension, reports the NFL Network.

Grant Cohn

Dee Ford had Offseason Knee Surgery to Repair "Severe Tendinitis"

49ers defensive end Dee Ford said he had an offseason operation to treat severe knee tendinitis, and he feels better, but not 100 percent.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Five Things to Know About Jalen Hurd

Five interesting facts about 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who missed his rookie season with a broken back.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Probably will Release Dee Ford after 2020

Dee Ford had knee tendinitis, and the 49ers can release in 2021 and pay just $4.8 million in dead salary cap.

Grant Cohn

by

Sscl

49ers Ceiling on Offense Hinges on Interior Offensive Line

The shaky interior of the offensive line is the most important factor for the 49ers offense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Former CFL DB Chris Edwards Could Provide 49ers a Quality Strong Safety

49ers safety Chris Edwards has a chance to make the final roster as a reserve.

Maverick Pallack

by

mosique2003

Why Daniel Brunskill Should Start at Right Guard

Here are three reasons why offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill should start at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Looking Back at Nick Bosa's Rookie Year and Where he Can Improve in 2020

Here's why 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa could get even better in 2020.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

MERL49erforlife