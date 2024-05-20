Will 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Play a Full Season this Year?
Deebo Samuel has accomplished so much in his five-year career. He has been to four NFC Championships, two Super Bowls and one Pro Bowl. He also was named first-team All Pro in 2021. And yet he still hasn't played a full season in the NFL.
Samuel has missed at least one game every year. Last season, he missed two and the 49ers lost both times. And in college, he never played a full season, either. In fact, he missed 21 of 51 games in four years at South Carolina.
This is not a fluke. Samuel misses games because he plays so violently. He doesn't avoid collisions, he creates them. And most of the time, the defensive player takes the brunt of the impact. But over the course of a few months, the collisions take their toll and Samuel inevitably misses time. And even when he doesn't miss time, he's often banged up and less than 100 percent when he's on the field, which is not ideal for the 49ers because he's so important to their offensive identity and success.
This offseason, the 49ers spent a first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, probably because Samuel misses games. If he goes down this year, Pearsall can fill in and replace lots of what Samuel does. And then next year, the 49ers can cut Samuel and save lots of money.
So maybe we'll see Samuel's best season yet. Maybe the pressure to perform and stay healthy will produce his best effort since 2021 when he earned his contract extension.
We'll see if a motivated Samuel can lead to a healthy Samuel.