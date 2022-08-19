Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 5.5 Receiving Touchdowns in 2022?

Health has been the only issue when it comes to George Kittle.

There is never any doubt that he is a high-level player who can dominate a game. It is just that his body holds him back at times when he sustains an injury. It is why the numbers he's been putting up haven't matched the talent that he has. If Kittle was healthy for one or two more games last season, then he most likely would have eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Still, the numbers he puts up while missing a few games are impressive. Six touchdowns is a career high for him in a single season. Usually Kittle floats around five, which is why DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 5.5 receiving touchdowns for Kittle. It is a number that you think would be easy for him to reach, but as I said his health has played a role into his limitations. The quarterbacks he has been receiving passes from the last few seasons are also at fault.

Will Kittle have over 5.5 receiving touchdowns in 2022?

I believe so. This season, the only real factor that will hold back Kittle from achieving over 5.5 touchdowns and 1,000 receiving yards is his health. I do not think it will be the fault of Trey Lance as to why Kittle cannot put up the large numbers as opposed to Jimmy Garoppolo. A lot of times Kittle would be wide open and Garoppolo wouldn't see him. There was also the factor of Kittle being limited within 10-yards of the line of scrimmage, so any big play ability that works well with Kittle got thrown out.

That won't be an issue with Lance. Kittle should see an increase in redzone efficiency as well with the off-script plays that Lance can produce. There shouldn't be too much of an issue for Kittle to find the soft spot in the defense in redzone situations. Plus, the 49ers should see their bootleg play-action offense utilized again that was lost last season. That is something Kittle can gash defenses on and even take huge plays for a score.

It really is just a matter of health with him, which the 49ers have been extremely careful with him throughout training camp.

"I think Kittle’s biggest thing was getting back to feeling totally healthy," said Kyle Shanahan. "That's why we were real smart with him in OTAs. He didn't do much at all there. And we've eased him into camp and I think he's in a good spot right now. I’d like him to continue getting work, so he can get all the rust off and things like that, but our goal for Kittle is making sure he is a 100-percent for Week 1.”

It's a long season and things can change in an instant with Kittle's health. Missing a few games will be the same old story with him, but he has an increased likelihood to put up great numbers still even with a few games missed like last season with Lance at the helm.