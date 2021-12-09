Will the 49ers Activate Dee Ford Before his Practice Window Ends?

Time is running out for the 49ers to activate Dee Ford off of Injured Reserve.

On Nov. 25, the 49ers opened the 21 day practice window for Dee Ford. That means he can participate at practice without being activated off Injured Reserve. Ford has been on Injured Reserve since Nov. 6 due to his lingering back issues he sustained in 2020.

The 49ers opened his window in hopes that he would return shortly thereafter. However, "hope" is all the 49ers ever can do with Ford. Time is running short as the 49ers have until Dec. 16 to activate Ford off Injured Reserve. Otherwise, Ford will be out for the season.

Will the 49ers activate Ford before his practice window ends?

I doubt it.

Ever since the 49ers opened his window, his status has seemed to change. Where Jimmy Garoppolo is a roller coaster ride with his gameplay, Ford is a roller coaster ride with his injuries. Here are some of the most recent quotes from Kyle Shanahan in regards of the status of Ford since his practice window was opened.

“We tried him out last week," said Shanahan prior to facing Minnesota. "Hope to ease him in a little bit and hoped he'd be able to go and he wasn't able to. So we’ll try the same plan this week and see if it goes better.”

“That's just comes and goes," said Shanahan prior to Seattle. "That's kind of how it's been, so that's why you're never quite sure. That's why he wasn't able to go later in this week and most likely won't go on Sunday. We'll see how he goes tomorrow though, because that changes.

“Hoping tomorrow too.” said Shanahan on Wednesday if Ford will practice.

Notice the pattern here?

"Hope" and a roller coaster ride of where he is at.

It is unfortunate that Ford continues to be plagued by injuries, but this time it looks like he'll never be able to shake it off given the state of his back. The 49ers just need to stop expecting anything out of Ford because anything he can give them in a season will be just a bonus at this point.

You just never know with him. This time, however, he doesn't look to be able to find any remedy. His back injury is just too much to overcome, which makes sense. Backs are not a part of the body that can be easily rehabbed, especially trying to attain a high-level pass rush such as Ford.

Things are dark with Ford. It was to be expected. This season for him was to be expected. Right when he was starting off on a solid foot with light contributions as a pass rusher, he turned up on the injury report and no one saw him again. The 49ers are managing fabulously without Ford, but surely his return would be a nice boost to the pass rush. Nick Bosa has practically been a lone wolf there.

I just wouldn't hold my breathe on any pending return from Ford.