Will the 49ers Sweep the Seahawks for the First Time Since 2011?

Some fans think the 49ers will win easily. I'm not one of them.

It can be said that this is one of the best rivalries in all of football, despite the Seahawks having ownage over the 49ers ever since they joined the NFC West . The animosity really ramped up when Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll transferred their blood feud from the Stanford and USC in the PAC 10 conference to the 49ers and the Seahawks in the NFC West Division 12 years ago.

The ownage has been especially pronounced for games played in Seattle. The 49ers only victory there, in over a decade, was in 2019 and that was by the narrowest of margins:

Thanks to the 27-7 49ers win in Week 2 of 2022, they are on the verge of sweeping their hated NFC West rival to the north for the first time in more than a decade. Some fans think that they it will be easy. I'm not one of them. Here are some reasons why I think the game will come down to the wire, the way most of the contests have between these teams:

Brock Purdy has yet to play outside the friendly confines of Levi's Stadium. Lumen Field is arguably the most hostile venue in the NFL, other than maybe Arrowhead. I really like what we've seen from him, but we haven't seen him with this kind of deafening noise yet.

If Purdy plays, his injured oblique and ribs will make it painful for him to throw deep, or with high velocity. If Purdy doesn't play then it will be Josh Johnson, who is far from confidence-inspiring to me.

Purdy will be without arguably his most punishing, if not best weapon, in Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers are thin at defensive tackle, after losing Hassan Ridgeway versus the Dolphins, Kevin Givens versus the Bucs and possibly Kerry Hyder versus the Bucs as well.

The Seahawks are 12-3 against rookie quarterbacks in Seattle since 2005.

Phenom rookie running back Kenneth Walker was full go in practice on Tuesday.

On the defensive line, I believe that Shelby Harris will play and that Al Woods might play.

Star rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen may take Brandon Aiyuk out the game plan.

I think that Geno Smith will throw for more touchdowns than Purdy will.

DK Metcalf is a matchup nightmare for any 49ers defensive back.

Tyler Lockett is riding the longest receiving touchdown streak in the NFL at 6 games.

The Seahawks have three tight ends that can all catch and block: Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant. This gives them tons formational flexibility.

Uchenna Nwosu is one the top edge rushers in the NFL. Let's hope that he doesn't line up over Mike McGlinchey very often.

The Seahawks almost always outplay the 49ers on special teams: Chase McLaughlin's wide left field goal attempt that would've won the Monday Night Football game in overtime in Week 10 of 2019. Trenton Cannon's fumbled kickoff returns in both games in 2021. The fake punt for a touchdown in Seattle in 2021. Even the blocked field goal for the Seahawks only touchdown at Levi's in Week 2 of 2022. The 49ers special teams unit is missing Tarvarius Moore, Dontae Johnson and Samuel Womack. Brian Schneider has done well for the 49ers, but even great coaches need the right players to execute their game plans.

Like Vegas, I'm "Brocktimistic" that the 49ers (-3.5) will get their first sweep of the Seahawks since 2011, but I don't believe that it will be easy or a blowout. I believe that it will be very close and that anything can happen in a close game.

As always, I will reply to the article with my official prediction about an hour prior kickoff, once we know exactly who will play and who won't. If the 49ers are victorious, then they will clinch the NFC West and end up no worse than the third seed in the NFC playoffs.