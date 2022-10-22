Will the 49ers Upset the Chiefs?

The 49ers already have lost to the Bears, the Broncos and the Falcons this season, so they have no chance this Sunday against the Chiefs, right?

Not so fast.

The 49ers certainly have their issues, but so do the Chiefs. They lost to the Colts, who aren't great, and they beat the Raiders by just one point a couple weeks ago. Las Vegas scored 29 points in that game.

The Chiefs have a thin defense, because they're spending so much cap space on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has a good defensive line and a good run defense, but it can't cover anyone. Through six games this season, the Chiefs have given up a passer rating of 107.5 -- highest in the NFL. They can't match up with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk or George Kittle. Also, don't be surprised if the 49ers give Christian McCaffrey a few plays in the red zone and he scores a touchdown. So Jimmy Garoppolo should have a good game and the offense should score more than 20 points for a change.

Normally, the 49ers would win if the offense scores 20 points, but their defense isn't what it was a few weeks ago. Nick Bosa and Jimmie Ward will return from injury on Sunday, but Emmanuel Moseley is out for the season and Charvarius Ward probably will miss the game with a groin injury -- he injured it last week in Atlanta. He also injured it in training camp and missed two weeks. The 49ers should be cautious with him.

That means the 49ers starting cornerbacks will be Deommodore Lenoir, who's giving up a passer rating of 99.8 this season, and probably Jimmie Ward, who hasn't played corner since 2017. Not ideal against arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Look for the 49ers to lose a close, high-scoring game.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Chiefs 30.