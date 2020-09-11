On a Thursday night when one of Ryan Pace's great draft mistakes was showcased in the NFL season opener, the Bears general manager could at least take comfort in the fact he's doing some things very well in the eyes of those who make decisions on his employment.

If Pace is going to fall short of the standard needed to receive a new contract, it's going to be due to something related directly to the team's record because Bears board chairman George McCaskey said Pace is lighting it up in leading the team through the pandemic's hazards. The same is true for coach Matt Nagy regarding the COVID-19 challenge.