State of the Bears: Ryan Pace Wins Some Support

Gene Chamberlain

On a Thursday night when one of Ryan Pace's great draft mistakes was showcased in the NFL season opener, the Bears general manager could at least take comfort in the fact he's doing some things very well in the eyes of those who make decisions on his employment.

If Pace is going to fall short of the standard needed to receive a new contract, it's going to be due to something related directly to the team's record because Bears board chairman George McCaskey said Pace is lighting it up in leading the team through the pandemic's hazards. The same is true for coach Matt Nagy regarding the COVID-19 challenge.

Healthy Now, Cairo Santos Takes Another Shot as Bears Kicker

Cairo Santos has been through the same groin injury blues plaguing Eddy Pineiro but has emerged now healthy with a second chance at making a contribution as a Chicago Bears kicker.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Depth Being Tested Already in Week 1

Outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo may need to play a role in the Chicago Bears pass rush with Robert Quinn missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury and Khalil Mack practicing only on a limited basis with a knee issue.

Gene Chamberlain

Virginia McCaskey Making Her Traditional Trip to Detroit

The coronavirus will not keep Chicago Bears 97-year-old owner Virginia McCaskey confined at home as she plans to attend the season opener with her team in Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

Analysis of Why Mitchell Trubisky Handles the Lions

Gene Chamberlain

NFL Picks Against Spread: Negotiating Pandemic Odds

The technique for beating the point spreads amid the coronavirus pandemic is fairly simple: What was the case last year is still the case because not much has changed without a preseason or offseason of work.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Ways Lions Will Challenge Bears Defense

Matthew Stafford is back for the Detroit Lions and has help in the form of a stronger offensive line, and his experienced receivers as well as a strong running game so the Chicago Bears' defense that thinks it will be a top five group again will need to prove it in the opener.

Gene Chamberlain

Vikings' Tough Defensive Blow to Start the Season

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky's Performance Gains Team's Confidence

Although the Bears have a backup capable of coming on at a moment's notice in Nick Foles, coach Matt Nagy is all in on Mitchell Trubisky's abilities now that he's been named starting quarterback.

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack on First Bears Injury Report with Knee Issue

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack made a surprise appearance on the team's first injury report of the season with a knee issue previously unreported by the team, and edge rusher Robert Quinn missed practice entirely due to an ankle injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Healthier David Montgomery Gives Bears Shot at Balance

The Chicago Bears had David Montgomery back at practice Wednesday on a limited basis and is he continues the current trend and plays it could mean finding the balance on offense the team has sought to establish since Matt Nagy became coach.

Gene Chamberlain