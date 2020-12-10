Five Ways the McCaskeys Keep from Firing Matt Nagy
Gene Chamberlain
The Bears haven't yet hit rock bottom, or at least a point of no return for the coaching staff.
If they had, a firing could have already occurred.
The blown game against the Detroit Lions was painful but not a death knell for the Chicago Bears' chances at a playoff berth as Arizona's loss kept them in striking distance, but it did make winning the next three games a necessity at the very least.
It would have been easy for Bears like Mitchell Trubisky and Cordarrelle Patterson to be down on the team's chances moving forward but what they saw in Sunday's loss from the running attack has actually reinvigorated the offense.
