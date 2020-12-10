SI.com
BearDigest
Five Ways the McCaskeys Keep from Firing Matt Nagy

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears haven't yet hit rock bottom, or at least a point of no return for the coaching staff.

If they had, a firing could have already occurred.

Matt Nagy Believes He Has Management's Support

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy perceives as an open, honest relationship with the McCaskey family has led him to believe he has their support, although he admits there have been no discussions on the future.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Push Back Thursday Practice Due to Positive Test

The Chicago Bears aren't saying who the person is but they pushed back their practice for Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Panic by NFL Would Make No Sense

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Remaining Positive Even After Nightmare Scenario

Sunday might have seemed like a crushing, season-killing loss to most but Bears players and coach Matt Nagy view it as what goes on in the NFL on a year-by-year basis with regularity.

Gene Chamberlain

Comparisons with Deshaun Watson of No Interest to Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky knows he's always going to be compared with Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes but at the moment he's too caught up in trying to end a losing streak and secure his own future to worry about it.

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack Misses Practice with a New Injury

Khalil Mack has been banged around all year and kept playing and now he has another injury which kept him out of Wednesday's practice as the Bears began preparation to play the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain

Playoffs? Here's Bears Picture Heading into Week 14

The blown game against the Detroit Lions was painful but not a death knell for the Chicago Bears' chances at a playoff berth as Arizona's loss kept them in striking distance, but it did make winning the next three games a necessity at the very least.

Gene Chamberlain

Running Attack Charges Up Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Offense

It would have been easy for Bears like Mitchell Trubisky and Cordarrelle Patterson to be down on the team's chances moving forward but what they saw in Sunday's loss from the running attack has actually reinvigorated the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

Young Bears Who Need to Start to See Action

Several Bears reserves have sat by and watched veterans struggle and it's close to time for the team to start to look at the future by seeing what these younger players can contribute.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain