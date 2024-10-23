Bears Wednesday Injury Update: DBs Still Out of Practice
The Bears secondary remains an injury issue two and even three weeks after their injuries.
Safety Jaquan Brisker missed Wednesday's practice while in the concussion protocol and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon missed with a hamstring injury. Brisker had his concussion Oct. 6 against Carolina and Gordon suffered his during the last Bears win at London against Jacksonville.
Chicago had last week off.
The Bears had a few players back practicing who are now available to return from injure reserve and others who have had injuries.
Long snapper Scott Daly had a full practice after a knee injury knocked him out of the Jacksonville game. This has to please tight end Cole Kmet, who had to serve as an emergency long snapper in the last game in London.
Edge rusher Jacob Martin had a toe injury early in training camp and is available to return from IR. He had a full practice Wednesday. Tackle Larry Borom (ankle) and running back Travis Homer (finger) were limited in Wednesday's practice and are also available to return.
Among Bears who were limited in practice but could return from injuries are cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin).
QB Jayden Daniels (rib) and tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion) missed practice Wednesday for Washington.
Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle), Dorance Armstrong (rib), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), wide receiver Dyami Brown (ankle) defensive end Clelin Ferell (knee), edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. (groin), tackle Cornelius Lucas (neck) and safety Tyler Owens (shin) were limited Wednesday.
