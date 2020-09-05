The Position Bears Need to Fortify After Roster Cuts
Gene Chamberlain
Joel Iyiegbuniwe hasn't started an NFL game and has been on the field for 26 defensive plays.
He is the Bears' experienced depth at inside linebacker.
The Chicago Bears quarterback decision is now up to the jury, in this case the coaches, as they sort through film of every practice snap and try to make the final decision on who starts against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.
